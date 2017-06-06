News By Tag
411 Locals To Host "Breakfast With Google" Event July 12
411 Locals is a proud member of the Google All-Star Partners, an elite group of top-performing Google Partners
The event is free and open to all small and medium-sized businesses who RSVP. Space is limited. All attendees will receive free Google-branded merchandise and complimentary breakfast.
This July 12 event is part of a series of Google Partner Connect events Google puts on with its badged Google Partners. It is being held at 411 Locals' corporate office located at 101 Convention Center Dr., Suite 900, Las Vegas, NV 89109.
411 Locals is a proud member of the Google All-Star Partners, an elite group of top-performing Google Partners. The Google Partners Program itself is designed to cultivate proper strategies across the globe by partnering with agencies who deliver top notch advertising services. In order to qualify as a Google Partner, an agency must manage and maintain strong performance, have passed Advanced Google exams and employ best practices. 411 Locals employees hold 69 individual Google certifications. Once a partner, agencies have access to special events, trainings, industry research and a first-look at new Google features, so they can continue to provide their clients with great services.
RSVP at http://411locals.com/
About 411Locals:
411 Locals is an Internet Advertising Agency specializing in local search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. With its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 40,000 client businesses in a variety of industries, 411 Locals is one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. Established in 2007, 411 Locals employs more than 450 professionals, has offices on three continents including the United States, Europe, and Asia and has plans of opening up operations in Australia later this year. For further information visit http://www.411locals.com/
