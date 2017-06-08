Maria Hojas Is Set To Shock The World With Her New Project

MARIA HOJAS is not just a trained actress but a multi-talented Actress. She is skilled in dancing, belly dance and yoga. In this exclusive interview, she talks about her life, career and the next big project of our life.

End

-- Texas - In this exclusive interview, she talks about her life, career and the next big project of our life.(June 7, 2017)Can we meet you?I am Maria Hojas from Santiago Chile, though I moved to Los Angeles a few years ago in the pursuit of my career.With such an imposing stature, how old are you when you left your parents and what is their perception towards your career?Laughs... as a matter of fact, my parents and family have been very supportive towards my career, they are my first source of encouragement. Not to forget your question, I am in my late-twenties.How did you come about acting?From my childhood days I have been in one drama group or the other, thanks to my parents who encourages me, I later decide to equip myself with better skills which led to acquiring more knowledge to get better by attending professional classes and training.Aside from being a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, what other professional practices did you have on your resume?I enrolled in various professional courses and training. I made this decision to improve the innate ability in me, to make me competitive and relevant with the current acting trends. At the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, I enrolled in Conservatory on Acting I got trained in acting for film and stage plays, reduction of accent, voice and speech, movement, stage combat, Advanced Vocal Production and a lot of other things.I completed other training which includes Ongoing Scene study class with Robyn Cohen at Studio4 in LA, Ongoing Voice and Speech classes with Rob Hahn the Dialect Coach.My study time with James Franco at Studio 4 in LA, remains one of my best, it was a Filmmaking Masterclass.I also attended the BFA Universidad Mayor in Performing Arts in Santiago, Chile and an Acting workshop with Eve Doe-Bruce, Theatre du Soleil also in Santiago, Chile. My passion for dancing got me in a dancing technique academy, Teatro Colon in Bs As, Argentina.Can you mention some of your past works?I have been on different sets, films and musical videos such as "Tell me your name" short films to "Shine" shot in Los Angeles, "Affection,""Everglow" also shot in Los Angeles.I also featured few National TV commercials such as "Vanish" hosted in Santiago Chile, followed by few YouTube series which includes Guru Movistar and Nextel.What should your fans expect from you in the nearest future?I am determined to inspire life. I am working on a big project which will take the world by storm. I want to use the wealth of knowledge I possess to impact life. My fans should keep fingers crossed.What are your hobbies?I derive absolute joy in things that makes me fulfilled. I love shooting movies. I love dancing. I am an excellent belly dancer. I love yoga too. I firmly believe it has a connection with meditation and life.What other language do you speak?I am from Chile, so my first language is Spanish. My second language is English.Media ContactInstagram: @mariahojasWebsite: www.mariahojas.comTelephone: (323) 337- 4465.Email: hojasmaria@gmail.com