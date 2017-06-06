News By Tag
NAME Emerges As The #1 Event Management College in Kolkata
If you want to make a name for yourself in the field of management, you must choose NAME or National Academy of Media & Events.
NAME emerged with the demand for quenching the thirst of the students of eastern India to enroll in a reputed management institute. It is probably the only career-focused event management institute that you can choose. Here, you can learn the changing dynamics of brand management and you will be ready to take over the growing communication industry. NAME students are trained professionals that every company could bank upon. You will be able to choose the best of your career if you study in NAME.
There are different types of courses in NAME that you can choose from. You can choose to study public relations, wedding planning, film-making, or advertising. Get a prospectus of the college or visit its website to know more. You can also visit the college in person and check out its amazing environment and culture. All these will help you to decide on choosing NAME for your higher studies.
About NAME: National Academy of Media & Events is a management institute that claims to offer the best management studies and industry-focused training to the students. There are different courses of different durations at NAME that you can choose from. It is based in Kolkata thus, offering the best of educational opportunities to the students of eastern India.
Contact Details:
National Academy of Media & Events
Mobile: 9830244321/033-
Minto Park, The Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street,
Kolkata 700017, West Bengal
Email: info@nameedu@
Website:http://nameedu.in/
