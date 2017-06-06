 
News By Tag
* Artist Of The Month
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Indian Art Ideas is Proud to Announce Paresh More as the 'Artist of the Month' for June 2017

Indian Art Ideas, one of India's leading online art gallery which is a one-stop destination for quality artworks and services, announces Paresh More as 'featured artist of the month'.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Artist Of The Month

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Every month they scrutinise various artists—who are associated with the gallery—and select the most promising one who is awarded with the prestigious title of 'Artist for the Month' for that particular month The title brings with it different kinds of rewards. One, it draws significant amount of attention towards the artist and this opens the door to an opportunity of promoting one's artworks on the vast platform offered by Indian Art Ideas. Second, it helps the artist in paving a way towards encashing the chance and coming in contact with prospective buyers. This idea of facilitating artists is quite unique in itself and it was brought to existence with the noble intention of providing the upcoming talent in the art world with a public platform which will showcase the brilliance of the chosen artist.

Paresh More, the featured artist of the month, is a Gujarat-based artist whose artworks clearly depict his passion for the subject. An engineer by profession, he chose to become an artist by virtue of his brilliance in the field. His talent isn't restricted to a particular genre of art and Mr. More's artworks are unique in their own way. Bright and gaudy colours are his buddies and his intelligence has helped him gain appreciation from multiple galleries and exhibitions. Right from landscape art to figurative portraits, this artist knows no boundaries. His paintings Horse 1 and Banjare-2 showcase the magnificence of his stroke of brush.

Audiences of various Solo and Group Exhibitions have witnessed the artistic brilliance of Mr. More. Within the short span of five years, he has showcased his talent in more than seven exhibitions and has left his audiences awestruck.

About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in

Contact
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indianartideas.com Email Verified
Tags:Artist Of The Month
Industry:Arts
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Indian Art Ideas News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share