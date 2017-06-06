News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas is Proud to Announce Paresh More as the 'Artist of the Month' for June 2017
Indian Art Ideas, one of India's leading online art gallery which is a one-stop destination for quality artworks and services, announces Paresh More as 'featured artist of the month'.
Paresh More, the featured artist of the month, is a Gujarat-based artist whose artworks clearly depict his passion for the subject. An engineer by profession, he chose to become an artist by virtue of his brilliance in the field. His talent isn't restricted to a particular genre of art and Mr. More's artworks are unique in their own way. Bright and gaudy colours are his buddies and his intelligence has helped him gain appreciation from multiple galleries and exhibitions. Right from landscape art to figurative portraits, this artist knows no boundaries. His paintings Horse 1 and Banjare-2 showcase the magnificence of his stroke of brush.
Audiences of various Solo and Group Exhibitions have witnessed the artistic brilliance of Mr. More. Within the short span of five years, he has showcased his talent in more than seven exhibitions and has left his audiences awestruck.
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in
