LV3D Real Estate Imagery Achieves Successful Market Entry With Interactive 3D Walk-throughs, Aerial Drones And Radiant Photography
Full suite of services enhances online presence for residential Las Vegas real estate market
Virag Jackson, President of LV3D Real Estate Imagery stated, "We are elated by the positive response our company has received from a wide range of players in the market. Although adoption is still developing for the Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs, we feel that agents and brokers who understand the implications of this service will consider it for virtually every property, especially the middle and higher end tier of the market."
LV3D Real Estate Imagery uses several technologies and partnerships which are "Bringing Real Estate to Life; Today". New editing capabilities embed videos, documents and web pages into the Interactive 3D Walk-Through. These Walk-throughs, powered by Matterport, allow the viewer to interact with the property as they navigate through each room and floor. Additionally, the viewer can be automatically guided through the property via the Highlight Reel, specially created by LV3D. Interaction allows listing agents to pinpoint all features that are overlooked by potential buyers.
LV3D Radiant Photography incorporates interior, external and drone photos, providing vivid imagery of the property by highlighting special environmental factors. Final photos are completed via the special editing techniques of Neon Sun Photography.
Brian Mannasmith, President of Neon Photography said, "I'm excited to partner with LV3D Real Estate Imagery as we help the real estate market incorporate exceptional photography as a way to differentiate agents, increase buyer and seller satisfaction and support the increasing price points in the Las Vegas market."
