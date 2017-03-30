 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

LV3D Real Estate Imagery Achieves Successful Market Entry With Interactive 3D Walk-throughs, Aerial Drones And Radiant Photography

Full suite of services enhances online presence for residential Las Vegas real estate market
 
1 2 3 4 5
Floorplan example
Floorplan example
LAS VEGAS - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- LV3D Real Estate Imagery (www.lv3drealestate.com), a full-service 3D, photography and real estate imagery solution provider to the Las Vegas residential and commercial real estate market, has successfully acheived market introduction with the completion of 15 Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-throughs (a.k.a. virtual tours) using Matterport technology. The company also secured multiple properties for its real estate photography service, called LV3D Radiant Photography, designed to deliver a superior online property experience for prospective buyers and sellers.

Virag Jackson, President of LV3D Real Estate Imagery stated, "We are elated by the positive response our company has received from a wide range of players in the market. Although adoption is still developing for the Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs, we feel that agents and brokers who understand the implications of this service will consider it for virtually every property, especially the middle and higher end tier of the market."

LV3D Real Estate Imagery uses several technologies and partnerships which are "Bringing Real Estate to Life; Today". New editing capabilities embed videos, documents and web pages into the Interactive 3D Walk-Through. These Walk-throughs, powered by Matterport, allow the viewer to interact with the property as they navigate through each room and floor. Additionally, the viewer can be automatically guided through the property via the Highlight Reel, specially created by LV3D. Interaction allows listing agents to pinpoint all features that are overlooked by potential buyers.

LV3D Radiant Photography incorporates interior, external and drone photos, providing vivid imagery of the property by highlighting special environmental factors. Final photos are completed via the special editing techniques of Neon Sun Photography.

Brian Mannasmith, President of Neon Photography said, "I'm excited to partner with LV3D Real Estate Imagery as we help the real estate market incorporate exceptional photography as a way to differentiate agents, increase buyer and seller satisfaction and support the increasing price points in the Las Vegas market."

Virag Jackson also commented, "By leveraging new technologies with our creative team, we deliver a higher quality, more comprehensive service package which integrates into real estate marketing platforms including social media, direct marketing, email campaigns and web pages. Additionally, the recent realtor.com® integration with Matterport validates we are addressing a major growing market need."

Realtor.com recently announced the activation of Matterport 3D Virtual Tours with a "3D View" link on the property's opening image. According to realtor.com® research, "consumers rank 3D virtual home tours as the second most desired feature in the home search experience, behind large, high quality photos."  See press release and realtor.com video describing 3D mapping within their app.



LV3D Real Estate Imagery (www.lv3drealestate.com) helps buyers, sellers, real estate professionals and businesses truly experience a property through the creation of Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs / 3D showcases, Aerial Drone Imagery, Radiant Photography and Promotional Videos.  Additional tips for real estate agents and brokers are available here.

Neon Sun Photography (www.neonsunphotography) is a Las Vegas's leading real estate photography firm specializing in residential real estate and commercial photography, aerial and drone photography.

End



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share