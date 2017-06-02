News By Tag
Rakel Aroyo Sings At Fashion Night Out
Rakel Aroyo Sings At Fashion Night Out. Chelsea Manhattan, helping end child trafficking
Exhibiting Artists:
Anne DePasquale (NY Times)
Sarah Sokol (Burning Man)
Mia Alexander
GloryVette Rodriguez
Jianrong Lin
Erica Femino
Michael Krasowitz
Chris Pratt
Eliza David
Erika Lyn Horwitz
Timothy A. Rowan Jr.
Kelsey Pagan
Dora Marra
Harlem Heaven's Hats
Rakel Aroyo (Singer)
Delicate Raymond
Ella Sanandaji
Arianna Santoriello
FabhatsbyT
Petol Weekes
Catherine Sexton
Madison Sexton
Path P (singer)
Maria Eugenia Botti
Lisa Shaub Fine Millinery
8:00 pm Fashion show:
Anne DePasquale & Sarah Sokol
Friday, June 2 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Fashion show presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
