Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Rakel Aroyo Sings At Fashion Night Out

Rakel Aroyo Sings At Fashion Night Out. Chelsea Manhattan, helping end child trafficking
 
NEW YORK - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Rakel Aroyo Sings At Fashion Night Out.  Chelsea Manhattan, helping end child trafficking.  The Set NYC presents:    Fashion Night Out:  High End Hats    An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.  A fashion show by Anne Depasquale and Sarah Sokol.  An art exhibition from New York City's finest artists.  Art exhibition:  6pm-8pm.  And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14

Exhibiting Artists:

Anne DePasquale (NY Times)

Sarah Sokol (Burning Man)

Mia Alexander

GloryVette Rodriguez

Jianrong Lin

Erica Femino

Michael Krasowitz

Chris Pratt

Eliza David

Erika Lyn Horwitz

Timothy A. Rowan Jr.

Kelsey Pagan

Dora Marra

Harlem Heaven's Hats

Rakel Aroyo (Singer)

Delicate Raymond

Ella Sanandaji

Arianna Santoriello

FabhatsbyT

Petol Weekes

Catherine Sexton

Madison Sexton

Path P (singer)

Maria Eugenia Botti
Lisa Shaub Fine Millinery

8:00 pm Fashion show:

Anne DePasquale & Sarah Sokol

Friday,  June  2  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Fashion show presentation:  8:00pm

www.thesetnyc.com

Click to Share