Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Banasthali's Daughters in Social Service are indeed Alumni with a Difference

In the National Institutional Ranking Framework NIRF by Ministry of Human Resource Development MHRD Government of India, Banasthali is top women's University
 
 
Banasthali‘s Daughters in Social Service are indeed Alumni with a Difference
Banasthali‘s Daughters in Social Service are indeed Alumni with a Difference
 
JAIPUR, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- One among the top ranking Institution in India today which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world, Banasthali alumni can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.

Banasthali also ranked among the top ten colleges of India by The India Today-Nielsen Survey- 2017. The Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Management Studies (WISDOM), Department of Computer Science (AIM & ACT), Banasthali University ranked 3rd while Department of Education also ranked among the Top 10. To quote Ashwin Fernandes, regional director, Quacquarelli Symonds QS-India "Banasthali Vidyapith has been imparting education to women since a long time. It is beyond writing and above any ranking".

Durgabai Deshmukh Award  (2000) winner and Padmashree (2012) (Late) Binny Yanga Social Worker considered as Iron Lady of Arunachal Pradesh who raised her voice against social evils such as child marriage, forced marriage, dowry among others is indeed a proud alumni of Bansthali. She is considered an extraordinary woman who achieved the incredible — and refused to give up despite hardship, tragedy and appalling odds. Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia world's top exporter of crude oil and natural gas liquids had Proud to be Banasthalite Namita Rai Sharma as a Social Worker. The Bharat Scouts and Guides a Registered Society under Societies Registrations Act which is totally voluntary, non-political and secular Organisation has Smt Vimla Meghwal Proud alumni of Banasthali as Vice President.

Above three featured as distinguished alumni for the month of March in the special edition of Banasthali 2017 year calendar. Beyond doubt, every educational institution in India today has a name but only very few like Banasthali have a legacy.

For more details including admissions, see http://www.banasthali.org

About Banasthali: The Institution has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today.

