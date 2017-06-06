News By Tag
Banasthali's Daughters in Social Service are indeed Alumni with a Difference
In the National Institutional Ranking Framework NIRF by Ministry of Human Resource Development MHRD Government of India, Banasthali is top women's University
Banasthali also ranked among the top ten colleges of India by The India Today-Nielsen Survey- 2017. The Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Management Studies (WISDOM), Department of Computer Science (AIM & ACT), Banasthali University ranked 3rd while Department of Education also ranked among the Top 10. To quote Ashwin Fernandes, regional director, Quacquarelli Symonds QS-India "Banasthali Vidyapith has been imparting education to women since a long time. It is beyond writing and above any ranking".
Durgabai Deshmukh Award (2000)
Above three featured as distinguished alumni for the month of March in the special edition of Banasthali 2017 year calendar. Beyond doubt, every educational institution in India today has a name but only very few like Banasthali have a legacy.
For more details including admissions, see http://www.banasthali.org
About Banasthali: The Institution has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today.
