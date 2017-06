Experience The Latest Looks From Paris Right In Your City At Jon Tomas Salon

L'orÉal professionnel invites you to hair fashion night, a celebratory evening of complimentary hair styling and festivities

-- On June 15,is excited to be one of the select 100 participating salons nationwide to open its doors for L'Oréal Professionnel's, a special evening of complimentary styling that will allow you to revive your look, free of charge. Come to Jon Tomas Salon on Hair Fashion Night to play with a new look, refresh your existing style or get glamorous before a night out on the town!Hair Fashion Night, a worldwide event, brings the latest and trending hairstyles straight to you. The fun and engaging event will also introduce you to talented, local stylists and help you transform or update your look.will offer customers the chance to be styled in one of six "IT Looks" or hot trends of the moment seen on the runways, celebrities and influencers, ranging from soft, feminine waves to a sleek updo all exclusively using L'Oréal Professionnel's Tecni.Art collection. These looks will be tailored to suit every attendee.You can book your appointment here http://us.lorealprofessionnel.com/ hair-fashion- night/choo...