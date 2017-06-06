 
News By Tag
* Hairsalons
* Beautysalons
* Beautiful
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Creve Coeur
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Experience The Latest Looks From Paris Right In Your City At Jon Tomas Salon

L'orÉal professionnel invites you to hair fashion night, a celebratory evening of complimentary hair styling and festivities
 
 
LOREAL_110_318_1080x1350
LOREAL_110_318_1080x1350
CREVE COEUR, Mo. - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- On June 15, Jon Tomas Salon is excited to be one of the select 100 participating salons nationwide to open its doors for L'Oréal Professionnel's Hair Fashion Night, a special evening of complimentary styling that will allow you to revive your look, free of charge. Come to Jon Tomas Salon on Hair Fashion Night to play with a new look, refresh your existing style or get glamorous before a night out on the town!

Hair Fashion Night, a worldwide event, brings the latest and trending hairstyles straight to you. The fun and engaging event will also introduce you to talented, local stylists and help you transform or update your look. Jon Tomas Salon will offer customers the chance to be styled in one of six "IT Looks" or hot trends of the moment seen on the runways, celebrities and influencers, ranging from soft, feminine waves to a sleek updo all exclusively using L'Oréal Professionnel's Tecni.Art collection. These looks will be tailored to suit every attendee.

You can book your appointment here http://us.lorealprofessionnel.com/hair-fashion-night/choo...

Contact
Raymond Wanous
3144696654
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Jon Tomas Salon
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Hairsalons, Beautysalons, Beautiful
Industry:Beauty
Location:Creve Coeur - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share