News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Experience The Latest Looks From Paris Right In Your City At Jon Tomas Salon
L'orÉal professionnel invites you to hair fashion night, a celebratory evening of complimentary hair styling and festivities
Hair Fashion Night, a worldwide event, brings the latest and trending hairstyles straight to you. The fun and engaging event will also introduce you to talented, local stylists and help you transform or update your look. Jon Tomas Salon will offer customers the chance to be styled in one of six "IT Looks" or hot trends of the moment seen on the runways, celebrities and influencers, ranging from soft, feminine waves to a sleek updo all exclusively using L'Oréal Professionnel's Tecni.Art collection. These looks will be tailored to suit every attendee.
You can book your appointment here http://us.lorealprofessionnel.com/
Contact
Raymond Wanous
3144696654
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse