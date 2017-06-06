News By Tag
The historic Trotter-Byrd home in Quitman, Miss., plus its contents, will be sold on-site June 24th
The only antebellum home in Quitman, Miss., spared by General Sherman during the Civil War (but only because of a connection to George Washington), plus its outstanding contents of fine antiques, will be sold on-site Saturday, June 24th.
The 5,500-square-
In 1845 Trotter was a candidate for 4th District Attorney while serving as a colonel in the 31st Regiment of the Mississippi Militia (he was elected a brigadier general in 1847). Trotter married Elizabeth Lee Terrell of Virginia, in 1846. Ms. Terrell's mother, Francis Lewis Terrell, was the granddaughter of Fielding Lewis and Catherine Washington, first cousin of George Washington.
"It was only because of this family connection to Washington that Sherman spared the Trotter-Byrd house," said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Company, auctioneer for the sale. "It's the only standing antebellum structure in Quitman and one of only three surviving structures in all of Clarke County (Miss.). It's the only one of the three that didn't function as a plantation house."
The three large bedroom, 1 ½ bath home is on the National Register of Historic Places. It boasts many wonderful architectural elements specific to the period and Greek Revival design, to go with modern conveniences that were unimaginable in 1852. These include a beautiful 20 foot by 40 foot pool and a 900-square-foot, two-story pool house with a bedroom, bath, kitchen and den.
Architectural features include front and side façade entrances with double leaf doors framed by pilasters, sidelights and transoms; a pedimented two-tier portico supported by octagonal columns on the side façade (and altered between 1928 and 1931); windows and doors with shouldered architrave trim; interior paneled mantelpieces, doors and wainscoating;
The contents of the home will come up for bid at 10 am Central time. Items will include large plantation beds, an oversize cylinder roll secretary, a Steinway square grand piano, a rosewood étagère, marble-top parlor furnishings, lamps, fine china, old clocks, sterling silver, original artwork, Persian rugs, outdoor statuary, old Paris porcelains, antique cars, shop tools and more.
Open house previews will be held the Sunday prior to sale, June 18th, from 1-5 pm Central time; and Friday, June 23rd, from 10-5. For those unable to attend in person, internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Anyone interested in bidding online must register 12 hours prior to the auction for their bid request to be approved. Doors will open on auction day at 8 am.
Anyone interested in the real estate may call either Dwight Stevens, auctioneer (at 662-369-5257);
Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer's premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 2 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those with a valid and verifiable state resale number. Refreshments will be served auction day.
Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@
