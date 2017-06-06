News By Tag
BinXzay.com Features Unique Gifts for Cat Lovers
Recently updated Website offers a variety of merchandise including funny cat shirts for cat enthusiasts.
Finding gifts for cat lovers can be tough locally and this online resource helps to fill the void of quality products for people that enjoy felines.
"When we started talking about getting into creating custom merchandise we knew there was some competition but after looking at what was out there we determined we could provide unique designs in the marketplace that were breed specific", said the owner of BinXzay.com. "Not only do we offer fun gifts for people that love their cats, but a lot of our merchandise is specific to all the major cat breeds that exist. So customers that like Persians, or Siamese cats for example, would be able to buy funny cat shirts, cat coffee mugs, or cat jewelry that is for that breed only all in the same store."
In addition to cat merchandise and gifts, BinXzay also offers cat facts, photos, and videos that all cat lovers will find interesting.
About BinXzay.com
Founded in 2017, this site is fairly new in the Cat merchandise market but is quickly establishing itself as a reputable and fun resource to buy gifts for cat lovers. To learn more about shopping online for funny cat shirts (https://binxzay.com/
