 
News By Tag
* Cats
* Cat Gifts
* Funny Cat Shirts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wichita
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

BinXzay.com Features Unique Gifts for Cat Lovers

Recently updated Website offers a variety of merchandise including funny cat shirts for cat enthusiasts.
 
WICHITA, Kan. - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- For people looking to buy the perfect gift for a friend or relative that likes cats there is a new website that was recently updated and is now creating unique and fun merchandise that celebrates cats in general and specific breeds.

Finding gifts for cat lovers can be tough locally and this online resource helps to fill the void of quality products for people that enjoy felines.

"When we started talking about getting into creating custom merchandise we knew there was some competition but after looking at what was out there we determined we could provide unique designs in the marketplace that were breed specific", said the owner of BinXzay.com. "Not only do we offer fun gifts for people that love their cats, but a lot of our merchandise is specific to all the major cat breeds that exist. So customers that like Persians, or Siamese cats for example, would be able to buy funny cat shirts, cat coffee mugs, or cat jewelry that is for that breed only all in the same store."

In addition to cat merchandise and gifts, BinXzay also offers cat facts, photos, and videos that all cat lovers will find interesting.

###

About BinXzay.com

Founded in 2017, this site is fairly new in the Cat merchandise market but is quickly establishing itself as a reputable and fun resource to buy gifts for cat lovers. To learn more about shopping online for funny cat shirts (https://binxzay.com/collections/catshirts) and to discover what they have to offer you can visit https://binxzay.com to shop online.

Contact
Binxby (Owner)
***@binxzay.com
End
Source:BinXzay.com
Email:***@binxzay.com Email Verified
Tags:Cats, Cat Gifts, Funny Cat Shirts
Industry:Pets
Location:Wichita - Kansas - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BrazenMedia, LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share