News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
French Environmental Consulting Althis Selects SuperPad to Collect Data
Althis, the environmental consulting firm in France, has earlier selected SuperPad, the mobile GIS developed by Supergeo, to collect spatial data in the field.
Located in the neighborhood of Auray, Brittany Region, Althis is an environmental consulting company that has abundant experiences in various projects. Since its establishment in 2005, Althis has dedicated to providing the most professional and reliable service in environmental impact assessment, fauna and flora inventory, wetland environment monitoring, ecological diagnosis, etc.
For an environmental consulting company like Althis, using mobile GIS properly can significantly boost efficiency. By installing SuperPad in professional GNSS receivers, users not only can acquire high-precision spatial data but are allowed to connect to OGC standard services in the field. Therefore, researchers can easily to collect high-quality spatial data with rich background information provided by online map layers. Furthermore, the newly added features of WFS-T and Cloud Storage Service will help field workers to edit and update data via the internet in real time. Users never have to worry about running out of storage space again and can investigate a large area at once, saving time and cost. Besides the features mentioned above, SuperPad still has many amazing functions waiting users to discover. Please feel free to download the trial on Supergeo's website.
Download the free trial of SuperPad 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
Learn complete functions of SuperPad 10 by the Online Manual:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse