French Environmental Consulting Althis Selects SuperPad to Collect Data

Althis, the environmental consulting firm in France, has earlier selected SuperPad, the mobile GIS developed by Supergeo, to collect spatial data in the field.

-- Under the assistance of Géo.RM, Supergeo's partner in France, the excellent mobile GIS software- SuperPad is earlier selected by the environmental consulting firm Althis for spatial data collection.Located in the neighborhood of Auray, Brittany Region, Althis is an environmental consulting company that has abundant experiences in various projects. Since its establishment in 2005, Althis has dedicated to providing the most professional and reliable service in environmental impact assessment, fauna and flora inventory, wetland environment monitoring, ecological diagnosis, etc.For an environmental consulting company like Althis, using mobile GIS properly can significantly boost efficiency. By installing SuperPad in professional GNSS receivers, users not only can acquire high-precision spatial data but are allowed to connect to OGC standard services in the field. Therefore, researchers can easily to collect high-quality spatial data with rich background information provided by online map layers. Furthermore, the newly added features of WFS-T and Cloud Storage Service will help field workers to edit and update data via the internet in real time. Users never have to worry about running out of storage space again and can investigate a large area at once, saving time and cost. Besides the features mentioned above, SuperPad still has many amazing functions waiting users to discover. Please feel free to download the trial on Supergeo's website.Download the free trial of SuperPad 10:Learn complete functions of SuperPad 10 by the Online Manual:Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.