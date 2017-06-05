Strom Energy and Duke Energy Sign PPA to Build 25 Megawatt Solar Farm in the State of Florida

Contact

-- Strom Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Glauben Besitz LLC, and one of the largest authorized exporters of natural gas has just announced that it has signed a Power Purchase agreement and Interconnection agreement with Duke Energy for its first 25 megawatt solar farm in Florida. Strom Energy LLC is engaged in the planning and development of natural gas fired electric generation in the Latin American and Caribbean regions and solar farm development in the US and is looking forward to beginning this new project. COO of Strom energy LLC, Bobby Crewe has said "it took a long time to get to this point but we are pleased that our hard work and dedication is finally paying off."The project is aimed at increasing sources of renewable energy in the state of Florida. This will be good for Floridians as Florida is one of the fastest growing states in the US and has seen a population increase of almost 2 million in the past 6 years alone. Mr. Crewe also states the increased renewable power supply in Florida will help keep rates low amongst ratepayers in the region. Now that the contract is signed with Duke, the company is working around the clock to complete the Interconnection study so that construction can begin. The company aims to build a total of 422 megawatts of solar energy in the US.