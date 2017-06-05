News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Strom Energy and Duke Energy Sign PPA to Build 25 Megawatt Solar Farm in the State of Florida
The project is aimed at increasing sources of renewable energy in the state of Florida. This will be good for Floridians as Florida is one of the fastest growing states in the US and has seen a population increase of almost 2 million in the past 6 years alone. Mr. Crewe also states the increased renewable power supply in Florida will help keep rates low amongst ratepayers in the region. Now that the contract is signed with Duke, the company is working around the clock to complete the Interconnection study so that construction can begin. The company aims to build a total of 422 megawatts of solar energy in the US.
https://www.glaubenbesitz.com/
Contact
Glauben Besitz, LLC
***@glaubenbesitz.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse