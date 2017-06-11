Strom Energy North Carolina LLC Is On The Move in North Carolina

Contact

-- Strom Energy North Carolina LLC, a subsidiary of Glauben Besitz LLC is developing a 25 megawatt solar farm in North Carolina. Community members and leaders are excited about the upcoming project and what it will bring to the region. Members of the Wilkes County Board of Directors hope to see their community as the number one green energy county in the US in upcoming years and hope that this project will bring them one step closer to that goal.Robert Johnson, Mayor of Wilkes County has expressed much support for the project and says that construction of the solar farm is a priority for residents of the region. According to the mayor, "not only will the SE Solar Project help North Carolina maintain its position as one of the leading states to support renewable energy, it will also produce jobs and inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy of Wilkes County." The SE Solar Project will produce 100% clean, renewable energy and does not use gas or fossil fuels in its operation, therefore not generating any harmful emissions. Another benefit of the SE Solar Project is the stable cost of electricity it's generating for the region. The mayor adds that "since it will not be tied to the price of oil it will not be vulnerable to fluctuation like coal fired power plants, thus contributing to reliable long-term energy pricing and energy independence."The company is awaiting the final state and federal clearances before construction will begin.The project will be constructed in two phases. The initial phase is constituted of a 5 megawatt power plant with plans for an additional 20 megawatts shortly thereafter. The project is slated to be complete in early 2018. The company has plans to build a total of 422 megawatts of solar energy in the US.