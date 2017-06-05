 

"Mind Viruses" Contribute to Cultism and Terrorism

LA RONGE, Saskatchewan - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The idea that we could become infected with a kind of mental "virus" that controls our thinking has received support in an article published in the June issue of the peer reviewed journal Theory and Psychology. In it, Dr. Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson develops a paradigm whereby the self of the individual may be viewed as a kind of mental body upon which such viruses can act.

"We like to define ourselves as rational and volitional beings," said Robertson, "However, our ability to think rationally and purposefully is dependent on having a self with qualities of volition, distinctiveness, continuity and productivity. Such a self is a cultural construct that likely evolved to its present form within the last 3,000 years."

Robertson said that a metaphoric mind virus would consist of interlocking units of culture called memes that convince the individual to suspend rational, temporal and objective thinking to propagate itself. After examining a suicides, suicide cults, and terrorism, he concluded some, but not all, showed evidence of mind-virus contagion.

Article link  (not to be shared with the public): http://www.hawkeyeassociates.ca/images/pdf/academic/Infec...

