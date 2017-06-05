News By Tag
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Offers Psychotherapy Treatment Options
There are many treatment options available with Dr. Jay R. Goldman. One of the many services he offers is psychotherapy, but this is an area that can come in many forms. Most importantly, it is critical to establish a good relationship when diving into this type of treatment. Some words associated with psychotherapy include:
• Trust
• Empathy
• Compassion
• Hard work
• Sense of humor
• Kleenex
• Communication
• Safety
The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
