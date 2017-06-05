 
Industry News





Dr. Jay R. Goldman Offers Psychotherapy Treatment Options

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you struggling to get enough sleep at night? It is hard enough to function after one night of disturbed rest. However, once that begins to add up, the cumulative effects can be extremely difficult. Is insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or another issue causing you to get irregular sleep? You'll want to get to work with Dr. Jay R. Goldman, as soon as possible!

There are many treatment options available with Dr. Jay R. Goldman. One of the many services he offers is psychotherapy, but this is an area that can come in many forms. Most importantly, it is critical to establish a good relationship when diving into this type of treatment. Some words associated with psychotherapy include:

• Trust
• Empathy
• Compassion
• Hard work
• Sense of humor
• Kleenex
• Communication
• Safety

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
Source:Dr. Jay R. Goldman
