 
News By Tag
* Junk Removal Marietta
* Marietta Junk Hauling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Marietta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765

678 Rid Junk Announces Its Service Area Has Expanded to Include All of Marietta, GA

678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service area to include all of Marietta, GA.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Junk Removal Marietta
* Marietta Junk Hauling

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Marietta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Services

MARIETTA, Ga. - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- 678 Rid Junk, a metro Atlanta residential & commercial junk removal and hauling company has announced today that it will now be providing same-day services to familes and businesses in Marietta, GA. The service area expansion will be accompanied by a "Junk Removal Marietta" service marketing campaign.

Having started in 2000, 678 Rid Junk boasts thousands of satisfied customers. The company provides professional junk removal & hauling services including old and unwanted furniture, appliances, yard waste, construction debris, as well as electronics recycling. In addition to these services, the company also works with real estate professionals & landlords to accommodate move-in/move-out trash outs, routine property cleanouts, and foreclosure cleanouts.

The "Junk Removal Marietta" service marketing campaign is a multimedia operation which will include additions to the main 678 Rid Junk website in the form of a page tailored to residents of Marietta, as well as ad placements in various digital media, supported by other online promotions including blogs, news articles, press releases, social media, and other web-based strategies.

"We want people in Marietta to know that we are here for you now, to respond quickly to your junk removal needs, whatever they may be. We've always made every effort to offer same-day service to residents and businesses within our service area and this announcement means that that same effort will be extended to people in Marietta as well," says Charles Gammage, owner and CEO of 678 Rid Junk.

678 Rid Junk, in addition to providing service to the Marietta area, also provides service to several other surrounding municipalies including Kennesaw, Acworth, Woodstock, Roswell, Canton, Alpharetta, and more.

The new Marietta web portal, https://www.678ridjunk.com/cities-we-service/marietta/, makes it easy for individuals with junk removal needs to quickly access a scheduling representative who will assist in expediting timely and reliable appointment scheduling and service. The webpage gives user-friendly instructions for scheduling, contact information, and detailed breakdown of the services offered as well as pricing information.

For additional information on 678 Rid Junk or junk removal service in Marietta go to www.678ridjunk.com, email info@678ridjunk.com or call 678-743-5865.

Contact
678 Rid Junk
***@678ridjunk.com
End
Source:
Email:***@678ridjunk.com Email Verified
Tags:Junk Removal Marietta, Marietta Junk Hauling
Industry:Business
Location:Marietta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 11, 2017
678 Rid Junk News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jun 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share