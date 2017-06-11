News By Tag
678 Rid Junk Announces Its Service Area Has Expanded to Include All of Marietta, GA
678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service area to include all of Marietta, GA.
The "Junk Removal Marietta" service marketing campaign is a multimedia operation which will include additions to the main 678 Rid Junk website in the form of a page tailored to residents of Marietta, as well as ad placements in various digital media, supported by other online promotions including blogs, news articles, press releases, social media, and other web-based strategies.
"We want people in Marietta to know that we are here for you now, to respond quickly to your junk removal needs, whatever they may be. We've always made every effort to offer same-day service to residents and businesses within our service area and this announcement means that that same effort will be extended to people in Marietta as well," says Charles Gammage, owner and CEO of 678 Rid Junk.
678 Rid Junk, in addition to providing service to the Marietta area, also provides service to several other surrounding municipalies including Kennesaw, Acworth, Woodstock, Roswell, Canton, Alpharetta, and more.
For additional information on 678 Rid Junk or junk removal service in Marietta go to www.678ridjunk.com, email info@678ridjunk.com or call 678-743-5865.
