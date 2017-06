Music2Deal Ambassador and College Underground Radio Social Media Manager

ASCAP Music Publisher Yvonne Wilcox has new projects to offer Artists and Independent Labels looking to get to the next level in the Music Industry

ASCAP Publisher Yvonne Wilcox

Media Contact

Yvonne Wilcox

832-819-5303

yvonnewilcox@ yvonnewilcoxpenname.com Yvonne Wilcox832-819-5303

End

-- ASCAP Music Publisher Yvonne Wilcox has accomplished a lot over the years as an Live365 Internet Radio Broadcaster, BlogTalkRadio Host, BMI Songwriter and Record Union Senior A&R.Yvonne Wilcox is also a member of the following organizations;International Association of Professional Writers & Editors (IAPWE), Freelancers Union, Hootsuite Ambassadors Program and Coast 2 Coast Media Member.Yvonne Wilcox is now one of the United States Ambassadors for Music 2 Deal representing the company in the United States to help Independent Artist and Independent Labels connect with Music Industry Professionals like Music Supervisors, PR Firms, Event Hosts and Venue Owners.Yvonne Wilcox is also one of the Social Media Managers at College Underground Radio to assist Independent Artists and Independent Labels in gaining more exposure Locally, Regionally and Internationally by offering Airplay, Magazine Features, New Music Release Promotions and Video Promotions.Independent Artists and Independent Labels should contact Yvonne Wilcox if they are interested in more exposure for their YouTube Videos, Music on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. Campaigns start at $30 a month per Video or Song.Website - http://www.yvonnewilcoxpenname.com