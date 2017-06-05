 
News By Tag
* Send Gifts To India
* online Anniversary gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765


Send Gifts To India Offers The Best Of Cakes And Hampers For Your Anniversary Day

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Send Gifts To India
online Anniversary gifts

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Send Gifts To India the top online gifts store has recently launched and exciting range of anniversary gifts for its online customers. They are already a big name amongst people looking to send gifts to India. You could always get the best of birthday cakes and rakhi's to send to India. Now, it is of late that that there has been an interesting addition in the form of anniversary hampers and cakes. This sound nice to you as an Indian settled in the UK because they are continuously on research mode and looking to add to their portfolio. Speaking at the launch of gifts in the form of anniversary cakes or flowers the CEO/COO Mrs. Sudha Singh said that the stress is to offer you quality gifts but at competitive prices. Their team is always on research mode and looking to give you more gifting options for near dear ones back in India.

Mrs. Singh spoke extensively on their working and how they source the materials. She stressed on the fact that some of the best bakeries or florists are involved in the process. Hence, you can even get to surprise your spouse with the best of anniversary flowers. The flower option is always the best if you are looking to create an impact but without having to spend much. You could even get to buy the best of anniversary chocolates for your spouse. It is once you do so there is a need to clear of the payments via plastic money. Just do not worry much because it is a safe online shopping experience on their behalf. They have extensive physical presence in India and just in case you destination is a bit remote, there is no need to worry because they will make sure that delivery is just done on your desired date. Hence, it should be a perfect online anniversary gift shopping experience for you.

For Information Please Visit at:

http://www.sendgift2india.com/
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dbs E Gifting Solution PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share