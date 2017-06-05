 
Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765


Epoxy Oilserv Appoints New business Manager for Apapa Branch

Bridget Anyasor is now the new business head of Apapa branch of Epoxy Oilserv Nigeria Limited, she brings in lots of expertise and experience spanning years in administration with the education sector and also the insurance industry.
 
 
epoxy team
epoxy team
 
APAPA, Nigeria - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Epoxy Oilserv Nigeria Ltd (http://epoxyoil.com), congratulates Miss Bridget Anyasor as she resumes her role as the newly appointed business manager of Apapa branch after the office re-opened from its temporary shut-down for two weeks.

Bridget Anyasor:
Bridget was previously the sales representative for the grease shop Nigeria oversee strategies, marketing and sales of grease to customers, she brings in 5 years of experience in strategy and administration after sometime with the insurance industry. Bridget Anyasor is a graduate of information resource management from Babcock University. She has proven beyond reasonable doubts her accountability and enthusiasm towards the improvement of the company's growth efforts. These attributes have brought her to the role assigned to her as the first female business head of Epoxy Oilserv.

Mr Gbenga Akomolafe, the GM and territorial head of Epoxy Oilserv Limited Lagos appreciates Miss Bridget Anyasor for her invaluable efforts in pushing the company forward. "Bridget deserves the responsibility assigned to her because her enthusiasm and empathy in growing the company where obvious" Mr. Gbenga said. With respect to this development, Epoxy Oilserv Nigeria therefor officially re-opens its Apapa office after a short-term break, Epoxy Oilserv hereby apologizes for any inconveniences this may have caused our stakeholders (customers, shareholders, business partners, staff etc) and humbly requests to contact Miss Bridget Anyasor

Contacting Bridget Anyasor

Mobile phione (24hours)  +234 8098793816

Email: bridget.anyasor@epoxyoil.com

About Epoxy Oilserv:
Epoxy Oilserv Limited is an international company that manufactures distributes and retails cleaning and maintenance chemicals, Oilfield chemicals, Lubricants, welding consumables, industrial consumables, epoxy chemicals and related services, Epoxy Oilserv Operates a marine division that caters for supply of marine bunkers, lubricants, fresh water for all marine operations, Bunker Fuels and Marine Lubricants,

Epoxy cooperates with some international organisations for the manufacture of cleaning and maintenance chemicals like the EPOCHEM® (http://www.gz-supplies.com/news/epochem-cleaning-solutions/)brand of cleaning chemicals that is currently reputed to be the best cleaning chemicals in the world. Epochem cleaning chemicals are required in all industrial cleaning applications of manufacturing entities, medical facilities, marine vessels.

Epoxy Oilserv is the distributor of Shell lubricants and greases in Nigeria.

all other inquires please contact us (http://epoxyoil.com/index.php/contact-us/)

Media Contact
Mrs. Peace Akhuewu Enwereji
+2348053390165
***@epoxyoil.com
End
Source:Epoxy Oilserv Nigeria Limited
Email:***@epoxyoil.com
Posted By:***@epoxyoil.com Email Verified
Tags:Marine, Lubricants, Chemicals
Industry:Automotive
Location:Apapa - Lagos State - Nigeria
Subject:Partnerships
