Anmol Naturals recently released the Worlds first solar powered Magnet therapy device for issues relating to the lower part of body. Useful to improve blood circulation.

-- Anmol Pulsar V - 1(Kumar's Magnet)Customer care: 9247110759This is a Magnet therapy device useful in Physiotherapy. To be used under the guidance of an experienced Magnet therapist or Physiotherapist or a Doctor. This is not intended for primary medical care but only as a supportive one. Consult your doctor before using. Most of the models are specifically designed for individual usage, hence be careful while you get one for yourself.This Anmol Pulsar V-1 is designed to cater the needs of lower part of body from navel to toes or to say for the betterment and relief of lower limbs only. This helps in relieving issues related to circulatory disorders of the lower limbs when used along with other / conventional therapy / treatment. The synergistic effect is observed to last more and comes in a rapid pace hence reducing the intake of medicines. The invisible and non-invasive magnet therapy based on PEMF principles gives better results.Anmol Pulsar V-1 works on Pulsating Electro Magnetic Field principles and brings the effect on the area it engulfs of the subject to treatment. The magnetic field only engulfs the area but the field is not induced forcibly into the body, hence it's much safer than other conventional TENS or similar type of devices. Though there are limitations for every device or concept this Anmol Pulsar V-1 surely is the less risk free option when handled by inexperienced or less knowledgeable persons.All one need to do is to place the device's probe / plate near the affected area for a few minutes daily. The solar panel has to be placed in a well sun exposed area and the cable drawn to the place of treatment.V-11. Absorb the externally applied medication on the skin for better action2. Relieve acute pains3. Improves health and immunity4. Safe, easy, simple to handle or apply (self operative)A must for every home and a wise asset.Issues related to lower part of body from navel to toes. Back ache, knee joint pains, burns, wounds, ulcers and other circulatory disorders.Improves blood circulation, health and immunity, helps to normalize disorders or nervous and vascular system. Improves natural perspiration of skin.1. Solar panel of 12volts 4watts – 1no (model without solar panel is also available)2. AC adaptor of 12volts – 1no3. Energy device convertor – 1no4. Probe – 1no5. High power magnets in separate pouches – 2nosIf you are using the unit on solar mode, see that the solar panel is fixed in a well lit and sun exposed area and the solar module / panel is aptly fixed so that air / wind issues will not disrupt the panel position. See that the solar panel is fixed with a little inclination so that in the event of rain, fog etc they will slide down easily. The best direction to fix the panel is south facing and inclined. Then run the wire / cable attached to the panel to the place where the subject is in place. The solar panel cable has a pin, attach this to the converter unit. Once you connect the cable switch on the device. You should now see a light Green will glow, if the probe is properly functioning you can feel a little vibration, which indicates that the unit is ready and functioning.If you want to run the unit with household power with the adaptor, connect the adaptor to the wall socket and switch on the AC power. Connect this cable to the energy converter and switch on the device. You should now see a light Green glow, if the probe is properly functioning you can feel a little vibration, which indicates that the unit is ready and functioning.Let the subject / person lie down on supine position & head towards south or west direction.Once the power connections are set and the unit is working place the probe on the navel or below the navel (at the back) and the two magnet packs on /below the foot / ankle of the subject / patient. Keep the palms and feet separately, don't keep them crossed. After the treatment is over don't step on the floor as it will discharge all the accumulated charge, use foot wear to prevent such things to happen.Magnetized water can also be used for household plants. This is particularly useful for creepers and crawlers and flowering plants.Notice: This device is patented and all the instructions are given as per the findings from individual research and general data. Any infringement and usage of information provided and if the designs are copied will lead to legal complications. Use of this device is at your own advantage and discretion. To be used only upon advice of your family doctor or a registered medical practitioner or magnet-therapist.