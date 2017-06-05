The South Korean manufacturer is set to put the new Stonic on sale in the second half of this year. The new KIA SUV comes equipped with a 'floating' HMI – or Human Machine Interface.

Kia previews new Stonic SUV ahead of Frankfurt reveal

--Design sketches show off a vehicle that looks both sporty and practical, with a storage rack sat upon a swooping roof line.The South Korean manufacturer is set to put the new Stonic on sale in the second half of this year. The new KIA (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars-kia)SUV comes equipped with a 'floating' HMI – or Human Machine Interface – which is intended to provide greater ease of connectivity between smartphones and the car's on-board systems.The Stonic is set to be the "most customisable Kia ever", with customers being able to choose from a wide range of options for both the interior and exterior of the car.It will make its official debut at September's Frankfurt Motor Show, where visitors will be able to see how it looks in the metal.The Stonic bears the same 'tiger nose' grille as other cars in the Kia range, while the taillights are similar to those found on the current Rio.The production version of the Stonic will go up against the likes of the Nissan Juke, and is thought to make use of the same platform as the smaller Rio – meaning customers should anticipate compact proportions suited to inner-city driving.While there's been no word on whether the Stonic will be offered with four-wheel drive, the tall driving position should give customers a much more commanding view of the road.