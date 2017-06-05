 
The Nokia 3310 is back !!!!!!!!

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has proudly announced a classic reimagined – the Nokia 3310. It speaks for itself.
 
 
AMMAN, Jordan - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- "The 3310 is one of the most iconic Nokia phones of all time. By reimagining it, we want to show how we're combining the best of the Nokia phones legacy with modern design and innovation. We not only deliver premium design, but also the with this launch, we are offering our customers the reliability and robustness of a seamless, secure and hassle free experience," said Patrick Harb, General Manager - East Med & Iran – HMD Global.

Thin, light and incredibly durable, the Nokia 3310 is a head turning modern twist on one of the best-selling feature phones of all time. Boasting an incredible 22-hour talk-time and month long stand-by, the Nokia 3310's fresh, colorful, modern design brings it bang up to date.

Talk all day, text, take pictures, listen to music, and get hooked once more on the original mobile gaming hit Snake, all on a single charge. With its unparalleled month-long standby time, the Nokia 3310 encompasses everything you knew and loved in a sleek modern polycarbonate casing, and with inherent color throughout its body the Nokia 3310 is more vibrant than ever before.

Notes to Editors:

Technical Specifications

·         System: Dual band 900/1800 MHz

·         Available in both single SIM and dual SIM variants (microSIM)

·         Software platform: Nokia Series 30+

·         Dimensions: 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm

·         Weight: 79.6 g (including battery)

·         Display: 2.4'' curved window colour QVGA (240*320) - Not included in the sales package. To be purchased separately.

·         Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5mm AV connector
Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM

·         Camera: 2Mpxl camera with LED flash

·          Micro SD card support up to 32GB* - Not included in the sales package. To be purchased separately.

·         LED torchlight

Operating times

·         Standby time: up to 31.0 days** -Standby and talk times are based on single SIM variant

·         Talk time: up to 22.1 hours** - Standby and talk times are based on single SIM variant

·         MP3 playback up to 51.0 hours

·         FM radio playback up to 39.0 hours

The Nokia 3310 will be available in Jordan & Iraq in June 2017. The Nokia 3310 will come in four distinctive colours - Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey, both with a matte finish.

Source:Nokia HMD
