Deloitte and LogRhythm join forces to provide advanced cyber security solutions
Deloitte to offer LogRhythm's Threat Lifecycle Management technology to help customers rapidly detect, neutralise and recover from security threats
The partnership will help clients prevent damaging cyber incidents by enabling the rapid detection and response to threats targeting their extended IT environments. Deloitte selected LogRhythm as a partner due to its unique TLM technology, which delivers an end-to-end collection of aligned security operations capabilities designed to reduce the mean-time-to-
"We're thrilled to formalise our relationship with LogRhythm," said Rocco Galletto, partner at Deloitte Canada. "LogRhythm's powerful next-generation TLM technology, combined with our managed security services and cybersecurity team, provide our clients a world-class set of solutions to meet the challenges of today's continually evolving threat landscape."
"This partnership bolsters our ability to deliver LogRhythm's award-winning TLM technology to more customers around the world," noted Bill Smith, senior vice president of worldwide field operations at LogRhythm. "Deloitte has been ranked number one globally in security consulting services by Gartner, and has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape on worldwide organisational consulting based on strategy and capability. We're proud to be Deloitte's preferred SIEM and SOC platform."
