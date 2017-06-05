 
News By Tag
* Ballers
* Hbo
* Dwayne The Rock Johnson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765

Stacy Rose returns as Dr. Robbins in Season 3 of HBO's "Ballers"

 
 
Ballers Season 3
Ballers Season 3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ballers
Hbo
Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Industry:
Television

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

MIAMI - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The much-anticipated HBO comedy "Ballers" is returning for a third season on July 23, 2017. "Ballers", the hit comedy-drama series, stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as Spencer Strasmore, a former football superstar, now retired from the NFL and finding his place as a financial manager and mentor for current players. In an effort to create the same success he experienced as a star player for the Miami Dolphins, Spencer builds a client base of young superstars and veteran players, but finds his role in their personal and professional lives far exceeds management of their financial portfolios as he helps them navigate the many pitfalls often experienced by big-time "ballers".

We are first introduced to the character of Dr. Robbins, played by actress Stacy Rose in Season 1. While mentoring other current and former players through the daily grind of business of football, Spencer Strasmore is also trying to get his own life back on track in retirement, which includes dealing with the physical pain that remains after his long successful football career. He sees Dr. Robbins, a neurologist who has been prescribing pain killers for some time and warns that she will not continue to do it forever and advises him that he needs a hip replacement to address a progressive case of osteoarthritis, a suggestion he is not prepared to accept. Rose is seen in other episodes later in the season, as Dr. Robbins continues to help Spencer work through his issues. Rose was also spotted in Season 2 of "Ballers", which premiered in July of 2016.

"Ballers" is HBO's most watched comedy in six years, averaging 9 million viewers and season two's first episode drew in over 5 million viewers.  Season 3 was announced in July of 2016 and premiers on July 23, 2017. Rose will be seen reprising her role as Dr. Robbins, as Strasmore (Johnson) returns to deal with his medical concerns. Created and executive produced by Steve Levinson and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg ("Entourage") and co-starring Andy Garcia, Rob Corddry, Omar Miller and John David Washington, "Ballers" can be seen on HBO on Sundays at 10pm EST as well as on demand on HBOGo and HBONow. More information on the show can be found at http://www.hbo.com/ballers/about/index.html.

In addition to her role as a Neurologist-turned-Counselor helping a retired football player navigate a series of medical concerns, Rose is a multi-talented artist whose filmography includes acting, voiceover and producer credits in past projects such as Dolphin Tale (2011), The Glades (2010), Burn Notice (2007), Hoot (2006) and Aquaman (2006) among many others. Recently completed post-production is her most recent projects, a video short entitled, "A Warrior's Path: Alpha" released in May of 2017 and a film entitled "Break the Stage" which is the story of a troubled and self-centered teen who must earn the respect of her step team before she can lead them to the National Championship. Rose produced and starred in the film, which is scheduled for a 2018 release.

Rose has also been featured as a speaker and panelist on SpreadLove 2017 Wealth Building Cruise, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Community Day in June, 2017 in Miami and the Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Youth Summit earlier this year in January, 2017.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Rose migrated to the States at age 15 and attended college in Miami. She continued her theatrical pursuits while making her way into radio. For the past decade, she has hosted a Caribbean gospel music show," Island Praise", and can be heard every Saturday on the popular South Florida Caribbean music show "Love Doc'n GIRL Power Radio Show" on WAVS1170AM or online at www.wavs1170.com.

Amirakal Marketing handles media and public relations for Rose and helps her to promote her current and upcoming productions both in the States and the Caribbean. For more information on her filmography, visit http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2123677/. To connect with Stacy, follow her on Instagram at @stacyannrose and Twitter at @StacyAnnNRose. Like her FB pages for Island Praise @ipraize at https://www.facebook.com/ipraize/ and The Love Doc N' GIRL Power Radio Show @lovedocgirlpower at https://www.facebook.com/lovedocgirlpower and follow them on Twitter at @LoveDGirlPshow. For media and press inquiries for Stacy-Ann Rose, contact Amirakal Marketing at pr@amirakalmarketing.com or call 866-441-3583.

About Amirakal Marketing:

Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.

Contact
Amirakal Marketing
866-441-3583
pr@amirakalmarketing.com
End
Source:Actress Stacy Ann Rose
Email:***@amirakalmarketing.com
Posted By:***@amirakalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Ballers, Hbo, Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Industry:Television
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Amirakal Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share