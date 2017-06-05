News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stacy Rose returns as Dr. Robbins in Season 3 of HBO's "Ballers"
We are first introduced to the character of Dr. Robbins, played by actress Stacy Rose in Season 1. While mentoring other current and former players through the daily grind of business of football, Spencer Strasmore is also trying to get his own life back on track in retirement, which includes dealing with the physical pain that remains after his long successful football career. He sees Dr. Robbins, a neurologist who has been prescribing pain killers for some time and warns that she will not continue to do it forever and advises him that he needs a hip replacement to address a progressive case of osteoarthritis, a suggestion he is not prepared to accept. Rose is seen in other episodes later in the season, as Dr. Robbins continues to help Spencer work through his issues. Rose was also spotted in Season 2 of "Ballers", which premiered in July of 2016.
"Ballers" is HBO's most watched comedy in six years, averaging 9 million viewers and season two's first episode drew in over 5 million viewers. Season 3 was announced in July of 2016 and premiers on July 23, 2017. Rose will be seen reprising her role as Dr. Robbins, as Strasmore (Johnson) returns to deal with his medical concerns. Created and executive produced by Steve Levinson and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg ("Entourage")
In addition to her role as a Neurologist-
Rose has also been featured as a speaker and panelist on SpreadLove 2017 Wealth Building Cruise, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Community Day in June, 2017 in Miami and the Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Youth Summit earlier this year in January, 2017.
Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Rose migrated to the States at age 15 and attended college in Miami. She continued her theatrical pursuits while making her way into radio. For the past decade, she has hosted a Caribbean gospel music show," Island Praise", and can be heard every Saturday on the popular South Florida Caribbean music show "Love Doc'n GIRL Power Radio Show" on WAVS1170AM or online at www.wavs1170.com.
Amirakal Marketing handles media and public relations for Rose and helps her to promote her current and upcoming productions both in the States and the Caribbean. For more information on her filmography, visit http://www.imdb.com/
About Amirakal Marketing:
Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.
Contact
Amirakal Marketing
866-441-3583
pr@amirakalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse