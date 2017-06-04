News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DIY Wedding Keepsake Gift Journals for Newlyweds, Brides & Grooms for Treasured Memories
Memory Books Preserve Beloved Moments, Collect Wisdom for Success & Save Highly Guarded Secret Ingredients
Each journal is packed cover-to-cover with a variety of categories, sections, prompts, and clean page layouts to help lead the collection odyssey and ensure no detail is left out. DIY format inspires thoughtful and personalized entries from authentic handwriting, haikus, and doodling, to secret ingredients, hints, and rituals, while special content and extra resources enhance enjoyment of the journey as well as usefulness.
-- Words of Wisdom Keepsake Gift Journal for the Newlyweds (286 pages) is a remedy for that old hindsight cliche, "If I only knew then what I know now." Compile every recommendation and "been there done that" tip for the many firsts enroute in the next phase of life from the family and friends who already know into one memorable volume of resources, stories, doodles, haikus, and ephemera.
-- Keepsake Recipe Gift Journal for the Newlyweds (218 pages) is the preventive measure for a "that's not how my mom made it" predicament. Record every tasty reminder, favorite flavor, and secret ingredient cherished in family formulas and kitchen concoctions and always know how mom made it.
Keepsake Gift Journals offer creativity and personalization and can be given in a variety of ways, including partially or completely filling it out before the event, as a fresh blank canvas waiting to be filled up and given on the big day, or self-gifted any time. Unlike social media and the internet, Keepsake Gift Journals can be touched, held, written and drawn in, glued and pasted into, and passed around at gatherings and events.
All journals are PRINTED IN THE USA with a custom-designed glossy front and back soft cover to make them a gorgeous gift to give and own. Each one measures 8 x 10 inches to provide plenty of room to create the perfect heirloom.
For more information visit http://www.KeepsakeGiftJournals.com/
Contact
Keepsake Gift Journals Collection
***@keepsakegiftjournals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse