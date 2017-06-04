 
Edmonton Marketing Executive Joins The List of Top Contributors to Google Maps

Searching Google in Western Canada for locations & businesses will bring up photos of the location you seek. Only a handful of contributors see their photos hit the millions of views. Marketing & Regional Manager of Kary Movers has passed 4.250,000
 
 
Edmonton, Alberta City Centre Photo by James Cousineau of Kary Movers Ltd
Edmonton, Alberta City Centre Photo by James Cousineau of Kary Movers Ltd
 
EDMONTON, Alberta - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- More than a Marketing and Regional Manager for Western Canada based Kary Movers Ltd, James Cousineau also share his photos on Google Maps. He loves taking photos or wildlife through to everyday businesses and many things in between. It seems that the users of Google Maps also like his hobby.

His photos have assisted over 4.25 million users view locations which they were seeking throughout Alberta and British Columbia so far this year. He has even received a congratualatory email from Google on the impressive numbers that few achieve on Google Maps.

The reason why so many individuals do not achieve these numbers is that they simply don't care about contributing as much. You do not receive any money for contributing photos and no fame in silently contributing photos. There are some people who do this for a living on behalf of businesses but they have to find businesses willing to pay for the services.

James has contributed over 6,500 photos to google maps of businesses and attractions / locations in BC and Alberta. Each photo personally taken by James and submitted. He states, "it [photography] is just something I enjoy doing and have since I was 12. Back then I actually learned to process my own film and prints. Almost every photo is done and added without the business knowing who took the photo or that it is added to Google Maps, helping to bring them more customers and assisting the customers in finding them. Photos are usually the exterior of the business which helps Google users identify the business as they approach. His reviews are also used to assist people looking for a certain kind of business (ie restauraunt, hotel, retail etc) to get an honest review that was not staged or paid for. As a small business person working throughout Western Canada, it affords me the opportunity to share locations with others. I love our country and like to share it with the world, from businesses to sights and even wildlife. I also believe in the raw images. No photo shop or altering of my photos in any way."

Although James does not take bookings for photos, if you are looking to move to a new residence or business location, he is happy to hear from you at the offices of Kary Movers in Edmonton. He is also always happy to answer questions from other business owners and management on how best to showcase their business on Google Maps for free. "When our business community works together and grows the local economy, everyone in our community benefits", James adds.

James's other hobby is Stand Up comedy which he has performed in world famous clubs throughout Canada and the United States. He is regularly in the top national and international comedy charts at www.reverbnation.com/canadiancomedian.

For moving information in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and NWT contact James through http://www.karymoversedmonton.com

Kary Movers Ltd
7804542414
james@karymovers.com
Click to Share