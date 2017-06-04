News By Tag
Edmonton Marketing Executive Joins The List of Top Contributors to Google Maps
Searching Google in Western Canada for locations & businesses will bring up photos of the location you seek. Only a handful of contributors see their photos hit the millions of views. Marketing & Regional Manager of Kary Movers has passed 4.250,000
His photos have assisted over 4.25 million users view locations which they were seeking throughout Alberta and British Columbia so far this year. He has even received a congratualatory email from Google on the impressive numbers that few achieve on Google Maps.
The reason why so many individuals do not achieve these numbers is that they simply don't care about contributing as much. You do not receive any money for contributing photos and no fame in silently contributing photos. There are some people who do this for a living on behalf of businesses but they have to find businesses willing to pay for the services.
James has contributed over 6,500 photos to google maps of businesses and attractions / locations in BC and Alberta. Each photo personally taken by James and submitted. He states, "it [photography]
Although James does not take bookings for photos, if you are looking to move to a new residence or business location, he is happy to hear from you at the offices of Kary Movers in Edmonton. He is also always happy to answer questions from other business owners and management on how best to showcase their business on Google Maps for free. "When our business community works together and grows the local economy, everyone in our community benefits", James adds.
James's other hobby is Stand Up comedy which he has performed in world famous clubs throughout Canada and the United States. He is regularly in the top national and international comedy charts at www.reverbnation.com/
For moving information in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and NWT contact James through http://www.karymoversedmonton.com
Media Contact
Kary Movers Ltd
7804542414
james@karymovers.com
