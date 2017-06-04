News By Tag
Carnival, Fandango & Fiesta / Boston Early Music Festival, Fringe concert
Boston Early Music Festival, Fringe concert
lGordon Chapel at Old South Church
645 Boylston St.,
(Copley Square stop on the Green B line)
The annual festival of Carnival has its roots in European pagan and Roman Catholic traditions. Spanish colonists brought the festival to Latin America, where African immigrants added colorful dances and tribal rhythms. The festival is a celebratory fusion of cultures and music that takes place in late February or early March, just before the liturgical period of Lent.
Join us for our next Latin-Baroque Fusion concert, featuring music associated with Carnival and other celebratory events, featuring Venezuelan virtuoso harpist,
Eduardo Betancourt.
Music by Anonymous, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Santiago de Murcia, Diana Arismendi, and Antonio Soler, plus Latin American folk music.
The performers:
Daniela Tošić, mezzo-soprano;
Eduardo Betancourt, harp; Bill Good, guitar & theorbo
Kirsten Lamb, bass; Juan Luis Oropeza, percussion
Yi-Li Chang, violin & viola da gamba; Laury Gutiérrez, viola da gamba & guitars
Ticket prices:
$35 reserves seats, $20 general entrance, seniors $15, students, low income, VDGS and EMA members $5
https://rumbarroco.org/
Contact
Laury Gutierrez
***@ladm.org
