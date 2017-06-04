 
HopinGo – A Next generation Carpooling App

HopinGo helps you to Carpool and Ride share with verified travelers in your route at an affordable price. Share or book a ride at just tap of a button.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- We are a team of professionals & entrepreneurs who are as agitated with the traffic conditions in Bengaluru as any of you reading this right now. The rapid unplanned urbanization of Bengaluru is making life in the city painful with each passing day. To address the issue, we made up our mind to promote the concept of organized private vehicle pooling amongst the cosmopolitan crowd of this otherwise beautiful city. The concept is already working successfully in some foreign nations so we thought why not here? In fact, we've a few local start-ups, like us, already into this business and we urge you to support one and all by embracing the idea of sharing our rides. The effects might seem to one as marginal on an individual scale, however, it would make a deep impact on conserving our environment collectively.

To address this problem we have developed and launched an On-demand Mobile App based carpooling platform named as "HopinGo". We are providing a ride sharing service wherein a Car/Bike owner can provide a ride to fellow passengers going in the same place and also earn money thereby reducing his fuel costs. This App enables each one of us save on fuel cost, reduced traffic congestion & less pollution.

Everyone today is concerned about the Safety in Carpooling Apps.. People today think that they are more Safer in a Cab where they don't know the driver, his background or education standards as compared to Carpoolers who are certified professionals working with multi-national firms across Bengaluru. We believe that Carpooling is the safest way to travel.

Despite being so many Apps in Market, People are finding it difficult to carpool just because most of Apps are working in very old ways., Apps are cumbersome .Keeping that in mind we have developed HopinGo, A user friendly App with end to end automation which gives altogether a new experience of Carpooling

Our team comprises of professional with proven expertise from different domain working towards a same purpose. Jyotirmay Kapil is a Process excellence professional now full time entrepreneur and Founder of HopinGo, Devbrath Dev, Project management professional & Co-founder Md. Hammad , Environment enthusiast and design professional, filed multiple patents in field of sustainable energy and Co-founder & Shah Faisal ,a entrepreneur by heart and soul, running chain of restaurants in Bengaluru and Co-founder.

URL
http://hopin-go.com/

Blog URL
http://hopin-go.com/blog/

Google play store
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hopingo

Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/Hopingo/

Linkedin Page
https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/13211162/

Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/letshopingo

Google plus Page
https://plus.google.com/+HopinGoCarpool21

Youtube URL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMU2fgoLy-w



Media Contact
Jyotirmay Kapil
080-41202541
jyotirmaykapil@hopin-go.com
Source:Themis and Nomos Online Services Pvt. Ltd
Email:***@hopin-go.com
Posted By:***@hopin-go.com Email Verified
