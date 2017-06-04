News By Tag
HopinGo – A Next generation Carpooling App
HopinGo helps you to Carpool and Ride share with verified travelers in your route at an affordable price. Share or book a ride at just tap of a button.
To address this problem we have developed and launched an On-demand Mobile App based carpooling platform named as "HopinGo". We are providing a ride sharing service wherein a Car/Bike owner can provide a ride to fellow passengers going in the same place and also earn money thereby reducing his fuel costs. This App enables each one of us save on fuel cost, reduced traffic congestion & less pollution.
Everyone today is concerned about the Safety in Carpooling Apps.. People today think that they are more Safer in a Cab where they don't know the driver, his background or education standards as compared to Carpoolers who are certified professionals working with multi-national firms across Bengaluru. We believe that Carpooling is the safest way to travel.
Despite being so many Apps in Market, People are finding it difficult to carpool just because most of Apps are working in very old ways., Apps are cumbersome .Keeping that in mind we have developed HopinGo, A user friendly App with end to end automation which gives altogether a new experience of Carpooling
Our team comprises of professional with proven expertise from different domain working towards a same purpose. Jyotirmay Kapil is a Process excellence professional now full time entrepreneur and Founder of HopinGo, Devbrath Dev, Project management professional & Co-founder Md. Hammad , Environment enthusiast and design professional, filed multiple patents in field of sustainable energy and Co-founder & Shah Faisal ,a entrepreneur by heart and soul, running chain of restaurants in Bengaluru and Co-founder.
