Public Relations Manager 2017-2018 for District 86 Toastmasters, a Brampton resident
Matthew Ogbulafor was appointed to coordinating publicity efforts in the district to the public and to the over 5000 Toastmasters in more than 235 clubs in Southwestern, Central and Northern Ontario.
In response to, "Why do you want to be a district officer?" Ogbulafor wrote, "I want to serve as a district officer because I believe in helping others grow and succeed in life in general and in Toastmasters International in particular. I have the desire to build new clubs and rejuvenate existing clubs. I feel that the "harvest is large but the laborers are few". I believe in action being louder than words and that action can be conveyed positively to produce value and results." He is now appointing coordinators and committee chairs. Ogbulafor will oversee the monthly newsletter sent to all members, press releases, the speakers bureau, training of club vice presidents public relations, social media, and the district website.
"I will increase the awareness of Toastmasters in the communities through the district through internal and external venues. I am excited and happy to be appointed as the Public Relations Manager for District 86" Ogbulafor expressed when asked of his vision for the upcoming year that starts July 1.
Ogbulafor, a Toastmasters member since 2009 has taken on leadership roles at the club and district level. At Rogers Park Toastmasters, he was the sergeant at arms from 2011 to 2013, vice president membership 2013-2014, and president in 2014-2015. His experience on the District Executive includes area director 2016-2017 and meetup coordinator 2016-2017. As Rogers Park president, the club achieved Presidents Distinguished in 2014-2015. Ogbulafor achieved his Advanced Communicator Silver on May 24, 2016 and his Advanced Leader Bronze November 2, 2015.
The Public Relations Manager is a member of the 2017-2018 District Executive Committee, which will ensure the district and its leaders are working toward achieving the mission of the district. Ogbulafor joins Cathy Herschell DTM, District Director, Kristina Johnston DTM, Program Quality Director, and Jacklyn Payne DTM, Club Growth Director. As well as Anne Dockeray DTM, Administration Manager, Cynthia Ayres DTM, District Finance Manager, Mark Hayes DTM, Logistics Manager, division directors, area directors, and Vitaliy Fursov DTM, Immediate Past District Director.
Ogbulafor comments, "I have strong online marketing experience. I build and promote businesses using websites, and social media platforms. I will surely help in promoting club growth events and other activities."
To interview Matthew Ogbulafor, ACS, ALB or learn more about the District or Toastmasters club membership, contact the Public Relations Manager.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org (http://www.toastmasters.org/
Contact
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016-2017
***@toastmasters86.org
