Irish R&B singer Sarah O Gorman releases debut EP 'Concrete Rain'

Sarah O Gorman

The singer and songwriter of rhythm-and-blues known as Sarah O Gorman has released her debut EP album, "Concrete Rain." The record contains four original tracks for a listening time of 17 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Blending elements of soul, R-'n'-B, and even folk music, "Concrete Rain" signals that Sarah O Gorman has plenty of evocative music to share with the world.Carlow, Ireland's Sarah O Gorman cites as main artistic influences Tracy Chapman, Van Morrison, Nina Simone, Curtis Mayfield, and Joan Armatrading. Music fans will quickly note common threads running through this selection of legends, and as might be surmised, many of these threads lead to O Gorman, herself, and to her new record."It feels on a few levels like coming home," says O Gorman of her debut album. "But that's the story of all human adventure, isn't it?"This idea of a circuitous journey seems to lie at the heart of "Concrete Rain," and appropriately also in the artistic process of its creator."Making 'Concrete Rain' happened very naturally," O Gorman says. "I'd written the songs and had been playing them with a loop machine. Then, during a visit home, by happy accident David [Ayers, producer] and I arranged to go in the studio, initially for one day – which quickly turned into a week. I thought, wow, this is really beautiful. We found a flow."Sarah O Gorman's current official bio concludes with the statement, "Everything about how we made this EP reflects what I find beautiful in songwriting:the seeming anarchy but perfect fluency of the process."The story of human adventure, coming home, loops, perfect fluency – these themes describe the experience of hearing "Concrete Rain" very well, the title of which is also a circular kind of paradox. Sarah O Gorman's songs, studio performances and actual personality coalesce in a way that endears the listener to her as if a relationship were actually being formed. And why not?Asked to describe the intended themes of her debut EP, O Gorman writes, "You are most beautiful, most real and vital when you stand on / come from your soul ground."Art like "Concrete Rain" is one of few ways to stand on and come from one's soul ground at the same time."Concrete Rain" by Sarah O Gorman and produced by Red Snapper founding member David Ayers is available beginning 11 June 2017 from over 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide.