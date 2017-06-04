News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wishree Technologies Becomes an AWS Consulting Partner
This partnership was successfully established on 4th May, 2017. As a part of the APN, Wishtree can now build successful AWS - based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN Program will provide them with significant opportunities that they can build on to create new businesses.
"It is a proud moment for us that we have successfully demonstrated all the capabilities that are required to be on board with the AWS. As an APN partner, we will now get access to the business, technical, sales, and marketing resources by AWS that will help us grow our business and better serve our customers", said Mr. Dilip Bagrecha, Partner Manager / Alliance Lead at Wishtree.
As an APN Consulting Partner, Wishtree will now be able to provide to its clients, software solutions that are either hosted on, or integrated with the AWS platform. Wishtree has been involved in a number of successful DevOps projects, cloud application development, and infrastructure migration spans. As professional service providers, they will now be able to help clients design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS.
They have already implemented AWS services for clients like the World Bank, Rutgers, GDN, Vodafone, and Amdocs, to name a few.
About Wishtree:
Contact
Lekshmy Bose
***@wishtreetech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse