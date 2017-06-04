 
Wishree Technologies Becomes an AWS Consulting Partner

 
 
Wishtree Becomes AWS Partner
Wishtree Becomes AWS Partner
 
PUNE, India - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Wishtree Technologies, a leading technology consulting and web and app development company, recently announced that they are now official partners of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the AWS Partner Network (APN).

This partnership was successfully established on 4th May, 2017. As a part of the APN, Wishtree can now build successful AWS - based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN Program will provide them with significant opportunities that they can build on to create new businesses.

"It is a proud moment for us that we have successfully demonstrated all the capabilities that are required to be on board with the AWS. As an APN partner, we will now get access to the business, technical, sales, and marketing resources by AWS that will help us grow our business and better serve our customers", said Mr. Dilip Bagrecha, Partner Manager / Alliance Lead at Wishtree.

As an APN Consulting Partner, Wishtree will now be able to provide to its clients, software solutions that are either hosted on, or integrated with the AWS platform. Wishtree has been involved in a number of successful DevOps projects, cloud application development, and infrastructure migration spans. As professional service providers, they will now be able to help clients design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS.

They have already implemented AWS services for clients like the World Bank, Rutgers, GDN, Vodafone, and Amdocs, to name a few.

About  Wishtree: Wishtree Technologies is a leading IT company specialized in Digital & Consulting Services, Software Development, and Mobile Apps Development. Its technology-enabled business solutions help global companies improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the help of its technical expertise and personnel assets, Wishtree adds value in terms of time to market, good design, quality, cost, and customer satisfaction. Wishtree is a proud technology partner of companies and brands like the World Bank, the United Nations, Rexel, Rutgers, IOM, Johnson Supply, GDN, Vodafone, and Amdocs. Visit: www.wishtreetech.com

Contact
Lekshmy Bose
***@wishtreetech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wishtreetech.com
Posted By:***@wishtreetech.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital, App Development, Software Solutions
Industry:Technology
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Partnerships
Click to Share