News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Life Glow Biotin Gives 75% Discount To Celebrate Its Relaunching
Amazon customers can get 75% off on Life Glow Biotin supplements until June 16, 2017 by using the special coupon code.
After a short break, the return of the supplement is considered good news especially to regular consumers of Life Glow Biotin. Many were delighted upon hearing the announcement and immediately began placing their orders for the said product.
"We are very happy of the positive reception we're getting," says the company spokesperson. "It seems that many of our consumers really missed our Biotin 5000 mcg. So after a short break, we are bringing back the supplement to continue helping people who want to have healthy hair, skin and nails."
To celebrate the product's relaunching, Life Glow Products is giving a special 75% discount on Amazon. From the regular price of $13.99, the Biotin will now be available for only $3.50 per bottle. Consumers just need to enter the code YV7LW5BX during checkout and they will automatically get 75% off on their purchase. The discount applies to one bottle per customer only.
"This is our way of expressing gratitude to our valued customers. They always trust our health supplements and have waited patiently for the comeback of our Biotin capsules. We are more grateful than ever," the spokesperson said.
The special 75% discount will only last until this June 16, which gives Amazon customers about a week to take advantage of the promo. The Life Glow representative encourages everyone to make their orders now while the sale is still in effect.
"This kind of promo only happens a few times a year, so it would be a shame to miss out on this one. If you buy now, you can enjoy 75% off the regular price and achieve your goal of getting healthier hair, skin and nails," she further remarked.
More information about biotin for hair growth is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Life Glow Products
Life Glow Products is a trusted retailer of high-quality, pharmaceutical-
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 10, 2017