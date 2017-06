Life Glow Biotin Gives 25% Discount To Celebrate Its Relaunching

Amazon customers can get 20% off on Life Glow Biotin supplements until June 16, 2017 by using the special coupon code.

Biotin for Hair Growth 5000 mcg, Pharmaceutical Grade and Vegetarian Safe

-- A spokesperson for Life Glow products has just announced the relaunching of the company's Biotin 5000 mcg. Beginning this month, the pharmaceutical-grade supplement can be purchased on Amazon.com, and consumers can once again order the biotin for hair growth.After a short break, the return of the supplement is considered good news especially to regular consumers of Life Glow Biotin. Many were delighted upon hearing the announcement and immediately began placing their orders for the said product."We are very happy of the positive reception we're getting," says the company spokesperson. "It seems that many of our consumers really missed our Biotin 5000 mcg. So after a short break, we are bringing back the supplement to continue helping people who want to have healthy hair, skin and nails."To celebrate the product's relaunching, Life Glow Products is giving a special 25% discount on Amazon. From the regular price of $13.99, the Biotin will now be available for only $3.50 per bottle. Consumers just need to enter the code YV7LW5BX during checkout and they will automatically get 25% off on their purchase."This is our way of expressing gratitude to our valued customers. They always trust our health supplements and have waited patiently for the comeback of our Biotin capsules. We are more grateful than ever," the spokesperson said.The special 25% discount will only last until this June 16, which gives Amazon customers about a week to take advantage of the promo. The Life Glow representative encourages everyone to make their orders now while the sale is still in effect."This kind of promo only happens a few times a year, so it would be a shame to miss out on this one. If you buy now, you can get 25% off the regular price and buy even more Biotin bottles for a longer supply," she further remarked.More information about biotin for hair growth is available at https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B0101EHV1U? th=1 Life Glow Products is a trusted retailer of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade supplements. Its products are available on Amazon.com where consumers can do a search for Life Glow Biotin, Life Glow Probiotics, and Life Glow Turmeric.