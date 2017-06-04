News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DataRecoveryDownloads.com launches Pen Drive Data Recovery Application to restore lost data
Pen Drive Data Recovery Application provides facility to retrieve all deleted file and folders from pen drive storage media.
Pen Drive Data Recovery Application facilitates user to recover all missing data from various types of pen drive storage media such as thumb drive, flash drive, keychain drive, pocket drive, zip drive, memory stick and other similar storage devices. Data recovery software for pen drive provides facility to retrieve all deleted data due to various data loss conditions such as human error, power failure, virus or worm infected data, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device and other similar data loss conditions. Pen drive data restoration program provides facility to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
Software Features:
1. Pen drive recovery software facilitates user to quickly recover all lost data from logically damaged pen drive storage media.
2. Software provides advance disk scanning algorithm to search and recover all deleted files from pen drive storage device.
3. Pen drive retrieval tool provides facility to restore all lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing flash drive on PC.
4. Software supports all major capacities of pen drive such as 512 MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other high capacity drives.
5. Data recovery tool for pen drive provides data preview option to view all lost data before final data recovery.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.datarecoverydownloads.com
Email: support@datarecoverydownloads.com
Contact
DataRecoveryDownloads.com
***@datarecoverydownloads.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse