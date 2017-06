A powerful and bold theatrical experience that was an overwhelming success off-Broadway, this revue of Belgian singer-songwriter Jacques Brel's songs pays tribute to his unique genius .

Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris

A prolific singer-songwriter, actor and director, Brel composed and performed literate, thoughtful and theatrical songs that generated a large, devoted following – initially in Belgium and France, and later throughout the world. This revue, conceived by Blau and Shuman and featuring English lyrics and additional material by the pair, pays tribute to his unique genius. Brel's songs brim with flair, attitude and European sophistication, retaining their edgy vibe over half a century after they were written. While Brel is no longer either alive or living in Paris, his legendary vision of romance, humor and moral conviction endures. "These songs speak to the entire human experience and they all function on multiple levels," says director Dan Fishbach. "This evening is much more than a revue – it is ultimately a one-man musical with a cast of four. The music is Brel's, the lyrics are Brel's and the razor-sharp wit is Brel's. It paints a character study of Brel himself, and also a picture of Western civilization in the latter half of the 20th century." Originally written to be performed in cafes, Brel's ballads, tangos, boleros, rock and classic songs tell stories about people actively questioning their own values. Each number takes on a potent theme: love, war, adventure, broken dreams, social class, being young and growing old. Audiences will recognize songs that have been performed by some of the 20th century's greatest artists, including Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Judy Collins, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen and more.