Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
A powerful and bold theatrical experience that was an overwhelming success off-Broadway, this revue of Belgian singer-songwriter Jacques Brel's songs pays tribute to his unique genius .
A prolific singer-songwriter, actor and director, Brel composed and performed literate, thoughtful and theatrical songs that generated a large, devoted following – initially in Belgium and France, and later throughout the world. This revue, conceived by Blau and Shuman and featuring English lyrics and additional material bythe pair,pays tribute to his unique genius. Brel's songs brim with flair, attitude and European sophistication, retaining their edgy vibe over half a century after they were written. While Brel is no longer either alive or living in Paris, his legendary vision of romance, humor and moralconviction endures.
"These songs speak to the entire human experience and they all function on multiple levels," says director Dan Fishbach. "This evening is much more than a revue – it is ultimately a one-man musical with a cast of four. The music is Brel's, the lyrics are Brel's and the razor-sharp wit is Brel's. It paints a character study of Brel himself, and also a picture of Western civilization in the latter half of the 20th century."
Originally written to be performed in cafes, Brel's ballads, tangos, boleros, rock and classic songs tell stories about people actively questioning their own values. Each number takes on a potent theme: love, war, adventure, broken dreams, social class, being young and growing old. Audiences will recognize songs that have been performed by some of the 20th century's greatest artists, including Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Judy Collins, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen and more.
Performances of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from July 1 through Aug. 27 (dark July 23 and Aug. 11; on Sunday, July 2 only, the performance will be at5 p.m. with no 2 p.m. matinee). Additional weeknight performances are scheduled on Thursday, July 13; Wednesday, July 19; and Thursday, July 27; all at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 on Wednesdays and Thursdays; $32 on Fridays; and $36 on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be one "Tix for $10" performance on Friday, July 7. The third Friday of every month is wine night at the Odyssey: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.
The Odyssey Theatreis located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For reservations and information, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.
