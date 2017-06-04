News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cold Pain Therapy Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2023
Explore report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/
The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological advancement in development of more effective products is expected to create further growth opportunities for the manufacturers of cold pain therapy products. However, high cost of prescription based products, lack of reimbursement and health hazards associated with the usage of cold therapy products are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.
Geographically, North America has been the largest market for cold pain therapy, owing to increased awareness, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies including motorized and non-motorized devices. Moreover, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions drives the market growth in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global cold pain therapy market. The presence of large pool of patients with back pain, muscular pain and arthritis is the key driving factor of the U.S. cold pain therapy market.
Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/
The key players operating in the global cold pain therapy market are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, 3M Company, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Breg, Inc., Össur HF and DJO Finance LLC.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse