Urinalysis Market Analysis, Size, Development and Demand Forecast to 2022
The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological development in the in vitro diagnostics industry with the advent of portable and battery operated urinalysis device is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for the manufacturers of urinalysis products. However, high cost of urinalysis equipment and stringent regulatory requirements are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.
Increase in diabetic cases leads to increased sales of urinalysis dipsticks, disposables and devices across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the global diabetes prevalence has increased from 4.7% to 8.5% from 1980 to 2014, respectively. As per International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Western Pacific (WP) region consists of maximum diabetes cases; its prevalence was 138 million cases in 2014, which is expected to reach 202 million in 2035. Similarly, according to IDF, the prevalence of diabetes in South-East Asia (SEA) is expected to increase from 75 million in 2014 to 123 million in 2035.
The key players operating in the global urinalysis market are F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.
