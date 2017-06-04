 
Industry News





Buy Now, Pay Next Eid at Sun City Motors

 
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ramadan is a huge celebration. This is why the offers at Sun City Motors this season also just got bigger. If there is something that customers shouldn't have to miss this season, that is none other than the "Buy Now, Pay Next Eid" offer.

With the widest selection of luxury cars in stock offered with the lowest rates of 1.99%, customers can get the chance to own the car of their dreams without spending a fortune. Moreover, they can take advantage of flexible payment plans and downpayment support, hence they can own their desired car now and pay it with ease and convenience later on.

Sun City Motors' offers this season are only valid until June 20. Those who are aiming to purchase a luxury car should grab this opportunity while stocks last.

Sun City Motors is one of the leading luxury car showrooms in Dubait hat specializes in a wide range of luxury car brands. To take advantage of this year's Ramadan offers , call +971 4 321 8655 or send an email to info@SunCityMotors.Net. To know more about Sun City Motors ramadan offer visit  http://suncitymotors.net/luxury-cars-for-sale-uae/

Contact
Blanthz
043218655
info@suncitymotors.net
Source:Sun City Motors LLC
Click to Share