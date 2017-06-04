Keepsake Gift Journals Collection Announces DIY Graduation Milestone Diaries for New Grads

Memory Books Save Grandma's Secret Ingredients & Overcome Hindsight

Graduation Gifts - Keepsake Gift Journals for the New Grad

--launches two new grad DIY milestone diaries just in time for graduation season. Words of Wisdomalong withare custom designed and simple to use fill-in-the blank memory books for collecting and saving every edible memory, secret ingredient, and loving piece of advice from friends and family for years and generations to come. They are available nationwide at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Each journal is packed cover-to-cover with a variety of categories, sections, prompts, and clean page layouts to help guide the collection process and ensure no detail is left out. DIY format encourages meaningful and unique contributions from original handwriting, haikus, and doodling, to secret ingredients, tricks, and rituals, while specialized content and extra resources maximize enjoyment of the journey as well as usefulness.--is a hindsight antidote journal for conquering that old cliche, "If I only knew then what I know now." Compile every recommendation and "been there done that" tip about the many firsts to come in the next phase of life from family and friends into one memorable volume of resources, stories, doodles, haikus, and ephemera.--is the solution to avoiding a "that's not how my mom made it" dilemma. Document every edible memory, favorite flavor, and secret ingredient cherished in family formulas and kitchen concoctions.Keepsake Gift Journals offer creativity and personalization and can be given in a variety of ways, including partially or completely filling it out before the event, as a fresh blank canvas waiting to be filled up and given on the big day, or self-gifted any time. Unlike social media and the internet, they can be touched, held, written and drawn in, glued and pasted into, and passed around at gatherings and events.All journals are PRINTED IN THE USA with a custom-designed glossy front and back soft cover to make them a gorgeous gift to give and own. Each one measures 8 x 10 inches to provide plenty of room to create the perfect heirloom.