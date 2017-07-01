 
Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

West End Artist Liz White's New Orleans Paintings On Show At Ugees Espresso From 1st July 2017

The thought of New Orleans conjures up images of jazz musicians, beautiful old homes and memories of Cyclone Katrina, all of which have become paintings by Australian artist Liz White.
 
 
Exhibition Details for Liz White, Australian Artist
 
WEST END, Australia - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The thought of New Orleans conjures up images of jazz musicians, beautiful old homes and memories of Cyclone Katrina, all of which have become paintings by Australian artist Liz White.


Local West End artist Liz White has recently returned from New Orleans, and immediately started to create her unique style of art based around the visual memories of the music and passion, the sights and sounds, and the reminders left over from Cyclone Katrina and bygone days.

The overriding passion that has ebbed and flowed throughout Liz White's life has been overwhelmingly creative pursuits.

Liz said, "I felt compelled to capture the memories in paint.  It was the annual jazz festival, the streets were alive with musicians on every corner.  Many big names were there -- Delfeayo Marsalis, Charles Neville, Jon Cleary and countless more.  The festival wrapped up with a performance from Stevie Wonder.  The excitement and blanket of wonderful music is hardly captured in paint -- here is my offering."

Liz White is well know in Queensland for her striking paintings -- combinations of images, text and painting, creating thought-provoking pieces and comments on social change. Over the years, the artwork has included textile sculpture, basketry, weaving and felting, pottery, painting with watercolours, oils and acrylics.

Liz has mastered many techniques and created her own to provide a visual feast in each piece of art created.

Each painting tells a story, and Liz shares these. "Frenchman's Street is a well known area for aspiring musicians to hang out in the open street and combine talents with the other local talent.  It is a favourite for artists, not only for the passion for life, which is palpable, but also the colourfully decorated architecture."

Preservation Hall evoked a different story, "This is a gorgeous old building, looking as old as God, desperate for some love and care, and has been attracting some of the biggest names in jazz forever.  Patrons are seated on long wooden benches, some perched on cushions in the front row to hear some of the region's finest."

The video shows several samples of Liz White's painting:

https://vimeo.com/220548350



To view the New Orleans exhibition, pop over to the Opening Night:

Saturday 1st July, 2017

6:00pm

Ugees Espresso
80 Boundary Road
West End   QLD


For more information, please contact:

Liz White
http://lizwhite.com.au

Tel:  0407-647-873

Contact
Liz White
0407-647-873
***@bigpond.com
End
