The Well Heeled Hustle Weekend Intensive

Cinderella is known throughout the world for her shoe story and should you.

BOOTCAMP2 (1)

Contact

The Well Heeled Hustle

***@khalilaholokunola.com The Well Heeled Hustle

End

-- My name is Khalilah Olokunola and I went from the Block to the Boardroom & on Aug 4-6th 2017 I am hosting The WHH Weekend Intensive in ILM. A weekend of empowering personal & professional development for women who are Glass Ceiling Breakers | Kingdom Builders or who desire to be in business | in your career | your ministry & in your life. Using the Shoe story of a famous disney princess this INTENSIVE speaks to the shoes we walk in as women and includes impact items that you can use today to break glass ceilings but you have to be willing to either part with the glass slipper or redefine what it is so that at the midnight hour you remain changed. We believe it starts with a Blueprint & A Willingness to Hustle . This is the 1st event of its kind in Wilmington NC that is business focused with Kingdom principles so we are excited to make impact , make friends & make connections for the women that are attending both from our city and abroad .The Intensive is a 3 day event at The Terraces at Sir Tyler that includes : A Friday networking Social | Saturday Training Day & Sunday Awards Ceremony where we will celebrate hidden figures in our community & abroad for their impactful achievements . There will also be a closing empowerment speechSome of our speakers include :Mr. George Taylor - Chairman , Next Glass & UntappedMargaret Stargell - CEO Coastal Horizon & President of The Stargell FoundationDr. Cynthia Devita , Entrepreneur & Psychologist - Nuclear Gate KeeperAdria Robinson - President , Powerful Women in Business - Atlanta& MoreWe have added information including speakers to date at http://www.thewellheeledhustle.com/ for your review . You can also read more about me personally at the website below . I look forward to speaking with you and working with you in the near future