The Well Heeled Hustle Weekend Intensive
Cinderella is known throughout the world for her shoe story and should you.
The Intensive is a 3 day event at The Terraces at Sir Tyler that includes : A Friday networking Social | Saturday Training Day & Sunday Awards Ceremony where we will celebrate hidden figures in our community & abroad for their impactful achievements . There will also be a closing empowerment speech
Some of our speakers include :
Mr. George Taylor - Chairman , Next Glass & Untapped
Margaret Stargell - CEO Coastal Horizon & President of The Stargell Foundation
Dr. Cynthia Devita , Entrepreneur & Psychologist - Nuclear Gate Keeper
Adria Robinson - President , Powerful Women in Business - Atlanta
& More
We have added information including speakers to date at http://www.thewellheeledhustle.com/
The Well Heeled Hustle
***@khalilaholokunola.com
