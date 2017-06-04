 
Industry News





Joy Faith Ministries International and Joy Fellowship Church are Moving July 9, 2017!

 
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Joy Faith Ministries International (JFMI) and Joy Fellowship Church (JFC) are excited to announce that we are moving into a new location in order to facilitate our growth and expansion into a new season!  Our new location is at 1901 Industrial Boulevard, Suite 100, Colleyville, Texas 76034, just off Colleyville Boulevard (Highway 26) in central Colleyville.

Our new ministry offices and church sanctuary will provide us larger facilities with more room to grow, increased parking, and is just minutes from our old location.

Joy Faith Ministries International, a non-profit 501c3 charitable organization established five years ago by Senior Pastors David and Joyce Thilges, offers a full array of Christian counseling, deliverance, and educational services within one location.

Join us for our first Joy Fellowship Church service in our new facility on Sunday July 9, 2017 at 11:00am and stay tuned for more information on our first JFMI/JFC Conference and Open House in October.

Come grow with us!
Senior Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges

For questions or more information, please call, email, or access our websites using the contact information listed below.

Contact
www.joyfmi.org
www.joyfellowshiponline.org
817-788-1212
info@joyfmi.org
Source:
Email:***@joyfmi.org
Posted By:
