Dr. Crystal Porter CEO of ManeInsights.com to Speak at Entrepreneur's Business Mixer Today
Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of Mane Insights, LLC has been invited to speak and share a unique health & wellness presentation for an Entrepreneurs Business Mixer hosted by Larry White, Sr. CEO of VIPEventsConcierge.com at The Beach Cafe, Gary, IN.
"I'm a native of Michigan City...and I've actually seen the steady decline of the Northwest Indiana area. When Larry White, Sr. reached out to me, I could not help but to feel all of the excitement about what's about to go on this upcoming Saturday; because it is a way for me to give back to the community from which I came. It is also an opportunity for people to come together and share. I am all about cooperation and collaboration...and way too many times we have a competitive edge about ourselves. It is time to come together and show that we can work in harmony to the advantage of people and our businesses everywhere, within the Chicagoland region. What I'm going to do is provide some background information about myself & how I'm still steadily coming about getting into business in a way that is prosperous; and the unique way I am taking hair science to another level. It is going to definitely be an exciting presentation (so to speak), and I'm excited to get people interested; not only in their own business endeavors, but also to share my experiences, so that they can have a path that is a little easier." - Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO Mane Insights, LLC. (http://ManeInsights.com).
Dr. Crystal Porter founded Mane Insights, LLC to scientifically research the specific needs of curly ethnic hair. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and industry leaders.
Dr. Crystal spent the majority of her career at L'Oréal, USA. There she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams, studying the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin within different ethnic groups. This allowed her and her researchers to understand behaviors that are related to consumers' experiences.
After studying hair of people from all over the world, she learned that there was very limited information on the hair of people of African origin. Dr. Crystal feels the state of Black women's hair is at an all-time low as a result of a myriad of misinformation held by seemingly well-qualified, trusted experts. Incensed by the status quo, Dr. Crystal left L'Oréal, USA armed with a more than a decade of expertise. Her aspirations of debunking hair myths and miseducation reached further than corporate confines.
Dr. Crystal has contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous scientific journals, presentations and book chapters on various topics such as hair straightening and ethnic hair. Her hair research on people of African descent has been quoted in leading reference materials within the areas of dermatology and cosmetic science.
Dr. Crystal Porter will be available for media inquiries and press opportunities. For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR Virtual for details at: desk@beneficience.com
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
