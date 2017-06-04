 

The Best Men's Hiking Shoes announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated hiking shoes.
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following hiking shoes after extensive testing of durability, traction,comfort and weight.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Merrell Moab Ventilator Hiking Shoe

Merrell's Ventilator hiking shoes have been designed for all day comfort with a moisture wicking liner and shock absorbing sole. The Vibram soles have an aggressive tread for a secure grip even on wet terrain. The shoe liners have an antimicrobial coating for odor prevention. The Ventilators easily win the Outside Pursuits "Editors Choice" award.

Top Pick - Adidas Outdoor AX 2 Hiking Shoe

The Adidas AX2's were one of the lightest hiking shoes evaluated. The liner has been designed for comfort and can be worn without socks if desired. The moisture wicking liners keep your feet dry by letting moisture and sweat evaporate. With a slip resistant and shock absorbing sole the Adidas AX2 win the "Top Pick" award.

Best Buy - Columbia North Plains Waterproof Trail Shoe

The all terrain Columbia North Plains hiking shoe have a combination upper of suede leather and textile that gives them durability and moisture wicking at the same time. The leather makes them very durable and the rubber sole gives them a very secure grip in all conditions. The North Plains wins the Outside Pursuits "Best Buy award.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-hiking-shoes/

Headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published, making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com.

