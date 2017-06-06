 
News By Tag
* Business Continuity
* Disaster Recovery
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Invenio IT Takes Home Golden Datto Award During DattoCon 2017

 
 
Dale Shulmistra accepts Datto Innovator of the Year Award for Invenio IT.
Dale Shulmistra accepts Datto Innovator of the Year Award for Invenio IT.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Continuity
* Disaster Recovery
* Technology

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Awards

NEW YORK - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Invenio IT announced the company took home the Innovator of the Year award at the fifth annual DattoCon, Datto's annual partner conference. DattoCon has quickly grown to become one of the largest events in North America for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and the Golden Datto awards are presented each year to the best of the best among Datto's partner community. This year the awards were given across eight categories recognizing a range of talented, world-class MSPs.

As Innovator of the Year, Invenio IT has successfully deployed emerging technology to not only communicate the value of business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) to the small and medium-sized business (SMB) target, but to better service their Clients. The innovative approach has helped win business, grow the organization as well as establish Invenio IT as a thought leader within the category.

"At Datto, our greatest source of pride is our exceptional partner community and each year at DattoCon a huge highlight for the company is rewarding our top partners with a Golden Datto award," said Rob Rae, Vice President of Business Development at Datto. "Congratulations to Invenio IT for taking home the 2017 award in the Innovation category. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership."

"We are honored to be recognized for our use of technology as a means to both engage potential partners as well as support our existing Clients with unprecedented support, said Dale Shulmistra, President of Invenio IT.  "Datto has thousands of partners around the world and to be selected as the most innovative is a tremendous compliment."

About Invenio IT

Invenio IT is an acknowledged industry leader in data protection and IT security, with a specialization in business continuity solutions. The firm provides IT service and counsel to Clients throughout Europe, the United States and the Caribbean. For more information about how Invenio IT can use technology to improve your business, please visit us at http://www.invenioIT.com

About Datto

Datto protects business data and provides secure connectivity for tens of thousands of the world's fastest growing companies. Datto's Total Data Protection solutions deliver uninterrupted access to business data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Thousands of IT service providers globally rely on Datto's combination of pioneering technology and dedicated services to ensure businesses are always on, no matter what. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Portland, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney.

Contact
Tracy Rock (Director of Marketing)
Invenio IT
***@invenioit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@invenioit.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Invenio IT News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share