Invenio IT Takes Home Golden Datto Award During DattoCon 2017

Dale Shulmistra accepts Datto Innovator of the Year Award for Invenio IT.

-- Today, Invenio IT announced the company took home theaward at the fifth annual DattoCon, Datto's annual partner conference. DattoCon has quickly grown to become one of the largest events in North America for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and the Golden Datto awards are presented each year to the best of the best among Datto's partner community. This year the awards were given across eight categories recognizing a range of talented, world-class MSPs.As, Invenio IT has successfully deployed emerging technology to not only communicate the value of business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) to the small and medium-sized business (SMB) target, but to better service their Clients. The innovative approach has helped win business, grow the organization as well as establish Invenio IT as a thought leader within the category."At Datto, our greatest source of pride is our exceptional partner community and each year at DattoCon a huge highlight for the company is rewarding our top partners with a Golden Datto award," said Rob Rae, Vice President of Business Development at Datto. "Congratulations to Invenio IT for taking home the 2017 award in the Innovation category. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership.""We are honored to be recognized for our use of technology as a means to both engage potential partners as well as support our existing Clients with unprecedented support, said Dale Shulmistra, President of Invenio IT. "Datto has thousands of partners around the world and to be selected as the most innovative is a tremendous compliment."Invenio IT is an acknowledged industry leader in data protection and IT security, with a specialization in business continuity solutions. The firm provides IT service and counsel to Clients throughout Europe, the United States and the Caribbean. For more information about how Invenio IT can use technology to improve your business, please visit us at http://www.invenioIT.com Datto protects business data and provides secure connectivity for tens of thousands of the world's fastest growing companies. Datto's Total Data Protection solutions deliver uninterrupted access to business data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Thousands of IT service providers globally rely on Datto's combination of pioneering technology and dedicated services to ensure businesses are always on, no matter what. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Portland, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney.