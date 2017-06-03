Country(s)
John P. Previti Memorial Foundation To Make Impact With Area Youth Thoughout Riverside And San Bernardino Counties
Charitable Foundation Calls for Grant Submissions from Local 501-c3 Non-profit Organizations
"Since we began this philanthropic effort in memory of my husband, we've been able to provide over $1 million to non-profits that share our vision for a child's future that is prosperous and full of opportunity. It's a mission that we take great pride in," said Christina Previti, Board Member, John P. Previti Memorial Foundation.
The John P. Previti Memorial Foundation passionately supports charities and non-profit organizations that assist families and children in need and improve the quality of life of local residents.
With roots that extend deep into the community, the John P. Previti Memorial Foundation and Frontier Communities have donated more than $2 million to area non-profit organizations and charities since 2009 as well as built and rehabilitated more than 5,000 distressed and foreclosed homes transforming them into beautifully-
According to Previti, grant submissions are welcomed from 501-c3 non-profit organizations within Riverside and San Bernardino Counties that align themselves with the foundation's goals and fit specifically into one of four grant categories, to include: at-risk youth (local organizations that protect, train and employ at-risk youth); education (schools and community-based programs); children's well-being (programs and projects dedicated to providing life's needs); and recovery/assistance (programs that provide access to food, shelter, clothing and medical supplies).
Online submissions for the 2017 grant period end at 5 p.m. on June 30th. Applicants can apply for the 2018 grant period beginning July 1st. To review the grant criteria as well as submit the online application visit http://previtimemorialfoundation.org/
"Our grants typically range from $1,000 to $10,000," continued Previti. "There are so many wonderful organizations doing great things in our local community. We are grateful that our foundation can help make an impact. Last year, we were able to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Fontana Middle School and Steven's Hope for Children."
To learn more about the John P. Previti Memorial Foundation visit http://previtimemorialfoundation.org.
The John P. Previti Memorial Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of at-risk youth through programs of education, advocacy and recovery. We support and inspire people to overcome adversity. By teaming with local charities we strive to make a real, lasting impact to the health and vitality of communities.
