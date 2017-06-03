News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Project Access to Host 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Oak Creek Golf Club
"Project Access is particularly pleased to thank five exceptional community members for their help in planning this year's tournament,"
Major sponsors for the tournament to date include:
Eagle Sponsor:
· Bridge Investment Group
Birdie Sponsors:
· Affordable Housing Access
· The Crean Foundation
Par Sponsors:
· Anonymous
· Nancy & Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation
· Highridge Costa Companies
· Mariman & Co.
· Redwood Housing
For additional information about the tournament, please visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse