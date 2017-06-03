 
Project Access to Host 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Oak Creek Golf Club

 
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access has announced its 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine, California on Thursday, June 22.  The event will feature VPAR Live Golf Scoring, a "beat the golf pro" contest, a putting competition, hole-in-one opportunity, and silent and live auctions during the hosted cocktail and dinner hours.

"Project Access is particularly pleased to thank five exceptional community members for their help in planning this year's tournament," said Kathy McCarrell, President and CEO of Project Access. "Jim Reed of Lincoln Consulting Group, who chaired our tournament for the first six years, continues to provide critical leadership as our Chairman Emeritus.  Other leaders who have provided invaluable assistance with this year's tournament are Bill Hirsch and Bill Salamandrakis of Affordable Housing Access and Anand Kannan of Community Preservation Partners and Kailey Walsh. These established business leaders and community members have played a tremendous role in rallying the community for a day of golf and giving."

Major sponsors for the tournament to date include:

Eagle Sponsor:

·         Bridge Investment Group

Birdie Sponsors:

·         Affordable Housing Access

·         The Crean Foundation

Par Sponsors:

·         Anonymous

·         Nancy & Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation

·         Highridge Costa Companies

·         Mariman & Co.

·         Redwood Housing

For additional information about the tournament, please visit www.project-access.org/7th-annual-charity-golf-tournament or contact Jennifer Clay, Director of Special Events and Donor Relations, at jclay@project-access.org or 949-253-6200 ext. 305.

About Project Access

Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop" community hubs that provide low-income families with the resources needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency. This unique model of service delivery allows Project Access to directly impact the lives of hard to reach pockets of underserved, impoverished families in their own backyards. In 2016, Project Access' programs served 14,000 people.

Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-access.org
