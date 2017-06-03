News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Parkinson's Disease Recovery Linked to Reiki
Two-year Case Study Connects Energy Healing With Symptom Relief
Peter Huhtala had almost lost hope for a reasonable quality of life. Then he received energy healing sessions for two years, including eighteen months of near-daily treatments. He credits energy healing with a significant reduction of symptoms and a dramatic shift in attitude.
The twenty-two page report describes the Reiki styles and other modalities that therapist Deborah O'Brien chose for Huhtala's treatments, and the way she selected them.
"We want to make this information available for those with Parkinson's, their caregivers, and the research community," said O'Brien. "We believe that Holy Fire Reiki and other advanced energy healing techniques have the potential to raise the quality of life for many."
Reiki is a Japanese healing art that works with guided life-force energy, traditionally involving a flow of energy through the practitioner's hands. Holy Fire Reiki is a new style of Reiki that involves the client in a more direct experience of the spiritual healing process.
"I swiftly realized that the types of energy healing that Deborah used on me were making a real difference, even though I didn't understand it all," said Huhtala. "In fact it turned out that my desire to understand the process was actually an obstacle to effective healing."
The report includes a narrative by Huhtala that tells the story of meeting O'Brien, commencing energy healing sessions, and increasing the frequency of treatments as it became clear that something was working. Ultimately he learned Reiki himself. There will be a surprise.
https://drive.google.com/
Holy Love Reiki (http://www.holylovereiki.com) provides Reiki sessions and courses in beginner to master level Reiki, in Portland and on the Oregon Coast. Consultation and phone sessions are also available.
# # #
Media Contact
Deborah O'Brien
peter@holylovereiki.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse