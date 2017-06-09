News By Tag
Savant Books Announces the Release of "Shadow and Light - 2017 Savant Poetry Anthology"
Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, announces the release of "Shadow and Light" the sixth in the distinguished, multi-award-wining Savant Poetry Anthology Series
"This year's Savant poetry anthology is all about joy," says multi-award-
SHADOW AND LIGHT
edited by Helen R. Davis
134 pages - 5.25" x 8" Pocketbook with color softcover.
ISBN 9780997247282
Suggested retail price $10.95.
Released June 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at http://www.savantbooksandpublications.com
from Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com)
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century.
Contact
Michael H. Davis
Director of Pub and Mkting
***@gmail.com
