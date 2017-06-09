 
June 2017





Savant Books Announces the Release of "Shadow and Light - 2017 Savant Poetry Anthology"

Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, announces the release of "Shadow and Light" the sixth in the distinguished, multi-award-wining Savant Poetry Anthology Series
 
 
HONOLULU - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Sixty-four selected poems by twenty-two outstanding poets including, in order of appearance, Rose Seaquill, Bipul Banerjee, Dr. Mike, Doc Krinberg, Jock Armour, Mr. Ben, Emily Anderson, Marianne Smith, Carolina Casas, Cigeng Zhang, Thomas Koron, Mark Daniel Seiler, Dwight Armbrust Jr, Uhene, Daniel S. Janik, Lonner F. Holden, Sara Hawley, Ihar Kazak, Barbara Bailey, V. Bright Saigal, Ken Rasti and Teuta S. Rizaj.

"This year's Savant poetry anthology is all about joy," says multi-award-winning poet and anthology editor Helen R. Davis. "All the submissions were outstanding and choosing the best of the best proved quite a challenge, but the second you open 'Shadow and Light' I think you'll agree with me that it's one of our best."

134 pages - 5.25" x 8" Pocketbook with color softcover.
ISBN 9780997247282
Suggested retail price $10.95.
Released June 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at http://www.savantbooksandpublications.com

from Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0997247282

and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com) and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.

Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com), this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.

Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century.

