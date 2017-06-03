 
Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson, Winning The Fight One Step At A Time

Lord Neil B Gibson fights each and every day to clear his name. Slanderous accusations that were found to be illegal still remain online today, and Gibson continues to fight against them.
 
 
HENDERSON, Nev. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Two years ago, Lord Neil B Gibson began noticing that it was becoming more difficult for him to develop partnerships that were crucial for him to do business.  Where there was once no issues with finding competent and experienced individuals and companies to involve in different projects he was spearheading, there suddenly was hesitation.  Gibson soon found out what the cause of this abrupt shift in tone was, and unfortunately he has been fighting for two years to rectify the issue.

Lord Neil Gibson was the subject of an elaborate slander campaign, designed to present the persona that was seen online as less than reputable.  The attack was mounted by a business person who Gibson had minor dealings with in the past, but who he had decided to distance himself from when improper activities were uncovered involving investment money.  Gibson turned this information over to authorities to prevent further theft, and as a result became the target of a revenge scheme.  The attacker understood that Gibson relies upon his business and personal reputation in order to make the partnerships and contacts necessary to provide aspects of development projects, and without the ability to be trusted by these people and companies it would be nearly impossible for Gibson to operate.  His business involved creative financing and operational structures being created to develop projects that were viewed as too difficult or impossible by other firms.  Gibson relies upon trust to assure investors that they will be compensated and their investment is in safe hands.  The attack worked to compromise that reputation by creating false stories of Gibson business dealings designed to make him appear criminal.

The original stories that were circulated online were found by the United States court system to be false and slanderous, and were ordered taken offline.  While this was a victory, the decision only went as far as to enforce the removal of the stories within websites that were controlled by the attacker, and no further.  The attacker simply leaked the information to other websites outside of his ownership before removing the content, and as a result is in compliance with the court order while still ensuring that his slanderous content is still alive and well.

Lord Neil Gibson fights each and every day to remove these slanderous and damaging accusations, and while there are victories to be seen each and every day there are new sites cropping up all the time rehashing the same information.  The two year battle goes on, and Lord Gibson remains vigilant to present an accurate accounting of his business dealings and personal reputation.  Researchers are encouraged to use trusted and verified sources of news for Lord Neil Gibson. http://www.lordneilbgibson.com/

